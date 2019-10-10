Monster Hunter World Iceborne update: MHW Rajang patch live with new layered armour

Monster Hunter World fans looking for a new challenge can take on a furious Rajang in the latest Iceborne update.

The first major patch since the expansion was released by Capcom, it brings the new best to the game, alongside a number of other features.

Rajana is described as an ultra-aggressive creature that few have a chance of surviving against. It attacks come from its powerful arms that pack a punch, with the creature turning gold when angry.

To unlock the new Rajang encounter, Monster Hunter World Iceborne fans will need to find a new special assignment

This is unlocked after completing the expansion’s ending. Once you have been to the Guiding Lands at least once, speak to the Admiral to start the quest.

Attacking wise, Rajangs are known for shooting shoot electricity from their mouths, which can prove troublesome when combined with its other attributes.

Being both fast and aggressive, Rajangs are known to be difficult opponents, with its Rage Mode proving a deadly power upgrade.

If you are successful in taking down the furious Rajang, you will be rewarded with the chance to put together the new armour sets.