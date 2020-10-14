Monty Don: Gardeners’ World host issues important message after loss 'Don't be ashamed'

Gardeners’ World presenter Monty Don, 65, announced on Twitter that his dog Nigel had died back in May. His golden retriever was often featured on the show and was loved by viewers. Following the loss of Nigel during lockdown, Monty has opened up on dealing with grief.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

It’s important to allow yourself to grieve and don’t be ashamed of that

He said: “It’s important to allow yourself to grieve and don’t be ashamed of that, you know, they’re loved.”

“A pet is part of your family, so a member of your family has died,” he added.

Monty went on to say Nigel had a “good life” as he lived longer than the average dog’s lifespan.

He continued in an interview with BBC: “Allow yourself to feel sad, but at the same time, rejoice.

READ MORE: Matt Baker announces ‘tough’ news as Eamonn Holmes supports him