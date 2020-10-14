Monty Don: Gardeners’ World host issues important message after loss 'Don't be ashamed'

Home Celebrity Monty Don: Gardeners’ World host issues important message after loss 'Don't be...
Gardeners’ World presenter Monty Don, 65, announced on Twitter that his dog Nigel had died back in May. His golden retriever was often featured on the show and was loved by viewers. Following the loss of Nigel during lockdown, Monty has opened up on dealing with grief.

It’s important to allow yourself to grieve and don’t be ashamed of that

Monty Don

He said: “It’s important to allow yourself to grieve and don’t be ashamed of that, you know, they’re loved.”

“A pet is part of your family, so a member of your family has died,” he added.

Monty went on to say Nigel had a “good life” as he lived longer than the average dog’s lifespan. 

He continued in an interview with BBC: “Allow yourself to feel sad, but at the same time, rejoice.

Monty Don: Gardeners’ World host urged fans to allow themselves to grieve after losing a loved one (Image: GETTY•BBC)

Monty Don: Gardeners’ World host’s dogs Nigel and Nellie were often seen on the show (Image: BBC)

“You had this lovely relationship. It enriched you and it’s never going to go away, no one can take it from you.”

Back in May, Monty took to Twitter to announce that Nigel had died “with no pain or suffering”.

He wrote: “I am very sorry to announce that Nigel has died.

“He slipped quietly away with no pain or suffering and is now buried in the garden with lots of tennis balls.

Monty Don: Gardeners’ World host said ‘it’s important to allow yourself to grieve’ (Image: BBC)

Monty Don: Gardeners’ World announced his dog Nigel’s death on Twitter in May (Image: TWITTER•MONTYDON)

“Rest now old friend. See you in the sweet bye and bye.”

In a recent interview, Monty said he was “overwhelmed” by the supportive messages he had received from fans about Nigel.

Discussing his time in lockdown, the presenter divulged: “Losing Nigel… Outside the genuine sadness of losing a friend, it was a beautiful May day, and he’d shown no sign of illness.

“He went from being 100% fine to dead in 12 hours.”

Monty continued to explain: “But he was a good age and he’d lived a good life, so we were grown up about it.”

On his fans’ reaction to the sad news, he added to The Guardian: “In terms of the public… We were overwhelmed with letters.”

The horticulture expert previously revealed Nigel had undergone surgery to remove growths that had developed in his mouth last year.

Monty is also the owner to his beloved dog Nellie.

He recently issued a warning to fans after she suffered a “horrible accident” which was caused by a stick.

The BBC star wrote on Twitter: “Last night Nellie had a very near miss.

“Chasing a stick, she impaled herself on it and speared her throat, missing two arteries by millimetres.

“Thanks to our brilliant vet, working at night, she is fine- if very sorry for herself. So please DON’T THROW STICKS FOR DOGS.”

