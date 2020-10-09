Monty Don: Gardeners’ World host opens up on difficult time with wife ‘We lost everything'

Monty also shared in-depth how the outdoors saved him from the abyss of mental health.

After losing all their money, Monty was forced to survive off Government benefits for a number of years, which has inspired his incredible work ethic since, including authoring books and fronting on Gardeners’ World.

However, the star acknowledged that he is now in a privileged position these days, as he pointed out how many have lost work as a result of COVID-19.

He said: “No question, I am very lucky. I lost half my filming work this year but ­compared to most people I’ve had a very, very easy time of it.

