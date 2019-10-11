Moon landing: Why Neil Armstrong was ‘restless’ – deGrasse Tyson makes Apollo 11 claim

On July 20, 1969, NASA completed the seemingly impossible Apollo 11 mission to put the first two men – Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin – on the Moon. Armstrong made history, jumping off the lunar lander Eagle and delivering his legendary “one small step” speech to the millions of anxious people watching back on Earth. The late astronaut became an overnight sensation after burying the US flag into the lunar surface and bringing an end to the Space Race with the Soviet Union.

On return to Earth, Armstrong was questioned by the general public for shying away from the limelight and notoriously avoiding interviews, leading some to question him. However, Neil deGrasse Tyson put any speculation to bed earlier this year during an episode of his StarTalk podcast. He told listeners: “Neil Armstrong was not gregarious, he was a very quiet man and did not seek publicity. “He was not the life of the party, but sometimes the people who are not the life of the party are sitting doing nothing.

Neil deGrasse Tyson revealed why Armstrong was restless

The Apollo 11 crew in 1969

It’s the active mind of a restless brain of the engineer Neil deGrasse Tyson

“He’s sitting there, in his head, figuring stuff out, it’s the active mind of a restless brain of the engineer. “This is what was captured.” Fellow NASA astronaut Mike Massimino was a guest on the show and gave his own verdict He added: “When I first met Neil, he got up in front of us and it was like we’re meeting our hero. “He’s the man, right? But he gets up there and it seemed like he was almost painfully shy, like it was hard for him to talk. JUST IN: Why NASA received stern warning over Mars mission from scientist Bill Nye: ‘Focus!’

Neil deGrasse Tyson and Mike Massimino

"He didn't mention the Moon at all, he talked about test flying and how important that is and how you have to be diligent about it and how much he loved it. "After he was done we got to the questions and answers, then we asked him what it was like on the Moon. "But up to that point, he was delivering his message and almost painfully shy, but he loved so much what he did that's what he focused on." Dr Tyson pressed: "Do you think NASA chose him to be the first on the Moon because he does not seek publicity? "If they got some grandstanding 'look at me, I'm on the Moon' guy, he would be like 'here's my book about me being on the Moon' and 'here's my talk show and interview'.

Neil Armstrong was a loved legend

DeGrasse Tyson had the chance to meet Armstrong

“Do you think they thought it through?” Mr Massimino agreed momentarily, before adding why he changed his mind. He explained: “I think that they picked someone humble. “Actually, I used to think that maybe at first, but I think lately, in the last few years, I’ve changed my thinking of it. “Because I think that is almost too much thinking. “I think really what they saw was this was the right man to land on the Moon.”

Apollo 11 Moon landing timeline