Morrisons extends NHS discount and introduces new shopping rules

Staff who can make use of the discount should check their local stores opening times.

When visiting a Morrisons store, there are guidelines that customers must adhere to whether they are NHS staff or not.

In the UK, it is mandatory to wear a face mask when shopping.

If customers forget their mask when shopping in a Morrisons store, there will be staff at the entrance offering free face masks to those without one.

They also have a queuing system outside where necessary where shoppers should remember to socially distance with the other customers.

For customers who cannot get to store or those who may be self-isolating, Morrisons recently extended their next day doorstep food delivery service to ensure its shoppers are receiving the essential food items they need.

With many supermarkets having little to no delivery slots available, Morrisons ensures that the food is delivered the following day between 10am and 6pm.

With the service previously only being available for the elderly and vulnerable, the supermarket has extended this to all of their customers who are self-isolating.

When placing an order over the phone, customers can choose from a menu which has a list of essential grocery items like milk, butter, eggs, potatoes, pasta, bananas and flour.

On delivery, customers can pay via a mobile chip and pin device with the standard delivery being £4.50.

There is no delivery charge for elderly and vulnerable shoppers.

Those who are self-isolating and in need of an emergency grocery delivery need to phone 0345 611 6111 and select option five.

David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive said: “The ‘Doorstep Delivery’ service has been a lifeline to many of our customers who can talk to an actual person and order their essential groceries.

“We are playing our full part in feeding the nation and ensuring those that are most in need can receive a delivery from Morrisons.”

