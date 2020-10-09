Morrisons to make huge changes for customers shopping in-store from this week

One shopper wrote: “This is great as my son is autistic, he will now be able to relax. Thank you Morrisons.”

Customers were quick to rush to share their thoughts on the extended Quieter Hours.

“We will dim our lights, turn the music off and reduce in store noises for a quieter environment.

For shoppers who wish to stay at home and have their goods delivered to their doorstep, Morrisons has extended their next day doorstep food delivery service.

Previously only being available to elderly and vulnerable customers, the delivery is now available to anyone who may be self-isolating or for those who cannot leave their home.

Morrisons ensures that the food is delivered the following day between 10am and 6pm.

Customers can place an order over the phone and choose from a food menu which has essential grocery items on it like eggs, milk and pasta.

On delivery, shoppers pay via a mobile chip and pin device with the standard delivery being £4.50.

There is no delivery charge for elderly and vulnerable customers.

Those who may be self-isolating or customers who cannot leave their home can phone 0345 611 6111 and select option five to place an order.

David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive said: “The ‘Doorstep Delivery’ service has been a lifeline to many of our customers who can talk to an actual person and order their essential groceries.

“We are playing our full part in feeding the nation and ensuring those that are most in need can receive a delivery from Morrisons.”