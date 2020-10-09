Mortal Kombat 11 gets Mileena, Rain and… Rambo

NetherRealm has announced what’s next for Mortal Kombat 11, and it includes Rambo as a DLC character.

Rambo, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, is joined by fan-favourite Mileena and half god Rain in Kombat Pack 2.

Fans will be delighted to finally see Mileena in Mortal Kombat 11 after nagging NetherRealm boss Ed Boon about her for so long. Rain is a cool addition, too. And Rambo shouldn’t come as much surprise for a game that already has the Terminator and Robocop.

Here’s some info on Rain, from a post on the PlayStation Blog by Dominic Cianciolo, story and voiceover director at NetherRealm:

“Rain now wields a katar, which he uses to slash and stab his opponents. Rain can also use his magic to open a rift to a previously unknown watery realm. Here, all of his classic moves are reimagined. His water powers are also expressed in new and unique ways.”

And a note on Mileena:

“Along with her traditional sais, Mileena now also has razor-sharp claws. They come courtesy of the gloves that she wears in to kombat. The gloves and her other gear look stellar. My favourite look is that of Kahnum Mileena, where she gets her own Shao Kahn style helmet.”

And finally, Rambo:

“Playing as Rambo is like time-traveling back with Kronika to 1982. Our character artists have perfectly captured Rambo’s look from First Blood. They, along with our design and cinematics teams, drew great inspiration from that film, as well the subsequent sequels. Of course, having Sylvester Stallone voice one of his most iconic characters is an absolute thrill. We worked hard to make sure that every line of dialogue was true to the Rambo that fans know and love.”

So, how come Mileena is alive and kicking after her… disgusting demise in Mortal Kombat X? Over to the official blurb: “Brought forward in the timeline by Kronika, Mileena has learned of her tragic future. Her enemies now must submit, or die.” I guess that makes sense. Sort of.

Kombat Pack 2 comes out alongside the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate edition on 17th November 2020. This includes the base game, Kombat Pack 1 and 2, and the Aftermath expansion.

NetherRealm also revealed free upgrades to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions from current-gen. You get 4K dynamic resolution, “significantly” reduced load times, cross-play and cross-gen.