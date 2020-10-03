Home Weird 'Most compelling ever' video of ghost-like creature explodes on Reddit
Weird

'Most compelling ever' video of ghost-like creature explodes on Reddit

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Seamus Duff, Simon Green)

Fans of the supernatural have been left chilled by supposed video evidence of an apparition haunting a young man on the doorstep of his own home.

A video shared on Reddit has received thousands of upvotes after being shared with the caption: “This is one of the most compelling pieces of video evidence I’ve seen in a long time.”

The minute-long clip shows an anxious man nervously smoking a cigarette while explaining how he has spotted a ghostly outline outside the door to his house.

Streaming a video online, the man anxiously opens his door to show followers what he can see outside.

A video has been uploaded to Reddit pertaining to contain evidence of ghostly activity

The clip shows a bicycle abandoned on the ground outside while grass stretches out towards a line of trees.

A street lamp offers light across the grassy area while the man can be heard explaining that he occasionally spies a ghostly figure from the view from his door.

In the distance, beside the street light, a shadowy figure appears to quickly dash behind the pole.

The video maker filmed outside his own front door

The sight clearly terrifies the cameraman and he momentarily drops the camera before shutting the door.

- Advertisement -

Many on the Reddit page deemed the footage genuine evidence of paranormal activity.

One member commented: “The most genuine reaction, you know that s*** wasn’t fake.”

Another wrote: “I would normally say that it’s smoke because he is smoking at the time of recording. But his reaction makes me at least think it’s possible that he actually caught something there.”

A shadowy image flashed very quickly across the grass in the distance

However, some sceptics considered the shadowy figure would be nothing more than an animal.

One unconvinced Reddit user said: “It looks like a massive emu or ostrich,” with another user backing up the theory, suggesting: “It looks like a bird with long legs.”

And another suggested: “It looks like an owl or large bird flying out of the woods at a sideways angle, IMO.”

Source:Daily Star – Weird News

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMichael Moore says 'serial liar' Trump made up Covid-19 to win election

RELATED ARTICLES

Weird

Firefighters called to university house to save student trapped in tumble dryer

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Daniel Bird) After being challenged by a housemate, a student was left stunned after her bottom half became stuck in a tumble dryer. Rosie Cole,...
Read more
Weird

Blind mystic Baba Vanga 'predicted' Donald Trump's coronavirus battle say fans

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran) Bulgarian prophetess Baba Vanga – who, according to her supporters, predicted Brexit, 9/11 and the devastating tsunami in Thailand – foresaw a...
Read more
Weird

Strange objects filmed by SpaceX rockets above Earth spark UFO frenzy

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Simon Green) SpaceX has come a long way since it launched its first rocket 12 years ago to the day this week. On September 28,...
Read more
Weird

Woman finds crystal that looks just like 'most juicy piece of KFC chicken ever'

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Kate Nelson) Biting into this finger-lickin’ golden nugget could end in a trip to the dentist as it is actually made from crystal. Its owner...
Read more
Weird

The Queen once sacked a nanny 'for not giving Prince Charles a special pudding'

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran) One of the fundamental differences between the royals and the rest of us is the Nanny. While most people are – for better...
Read more
Weird

Extreme tattooing fanatic prevented from teaching 'frightened' young kids

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran) A tattoo fanatic who says that cumulatively he’s spent over 20 days in the tattooist’s chair and even has his eyeballs inked...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

'Most compelling ever' video of ghost-like creature explodes on Reddit

Weird Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Seamus Duff, Simon Green) Fans of the supernatural have been left chilled by supposed video evidence of an apparition haunting a young man on...
Read more

Michael Moore says 'serial liar' Trump made up Covid-19 to win election

World Newslanes - 0
Film-maker Michael Moore has accused Donald Trump of lying about his Covid diagnosis – claiming it is a plot to win the US election. He...
Read more

Microsoft Flight Simulator VR Closed Beta and More Community Updates

Gaming Newslanes - 0
Screenshot by mpvalmiki This week has been a busy week for the Microsoft Flight Simulator Team. We released our first world update (Japan) which also...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: