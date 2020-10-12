Home Celebrity Most Memorable ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosts Over the Years
Celebrity

Most Memorable ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosts Over the Years

0

Us Weekly Staff

Most Memorable ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosts Over the Years 1

Bring on the laughter! Saturday Night Live has had many stellar hosts over the years, but fans have witnessed some so-so performances as well. Fortunately, Us Weekly is here to remind you of them all.

Justin Timberlake, for one, has served as both a musical guest and host on SNL on multiple occasions. The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” crooner first hosted the show in 2003 and would go on to serve in the role four more times.

While taking on the hosting duties, Timberlake’s most memorable moments came when he performed comedic songs like “Dick in a Box” alongside Andy Samberg’s Lonely Island group. In April 2020, the former ‘NSync member revealed that the song nearly didn’t happen.

“I fully believe that that idea would not have been seen all the way through if the bigwigs would’ve known what we were doing,” he said on Hot Ones, noting that the Federal Communications Commission came by to caution them about the risqué track.

“The FCC shows up. They’re like, ‘You can’t say dick on the air.’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, right,’” he explained while sharing that they opted to bleep out the profane word. “I think the irony of that is I think the funnier version is the bleeped-out version.”

Justin Bieber first served as a musical guest on SNL in 2010. Nearly three years later, he returned to Studio 8H to host the show to dismal reviews. The “Yummy” crooner even drew criticism from former SNL star Bill Hader, who slammed Bieber’s behind-the-scenes behavior.

“Bieber, he just was in a bad place. Maybe he’s in a better place. But then, it was rough,” the Barry actor explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2018. “Everyone’s usually on great behavior. Everyone’s very excited, and great behavior. Most times, it’s 100 percent.”

Hader added, “Bieber’s the only one, in my experience. I think he just seemed exhausted or he was at the end of a rope. He was just so huge [at the time].”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, industry legend Betty White hosted the sketch show for the first time in 2010, making history for being the eldest person to do so at 88. A fan-supported Facebook campaign that caught the attention of SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels led to her landing the hosting gig — and White did not disappoint.

The Golden Girls alum later admitted that she got really nervous before hitting the SNL stage. “It’s a lifesaver because the panic that sets in, you have to [counteract] and you have to get a handle on it in order to do what you’re doing,” she said in a PBS special called Betty White: First Lady of Television in 2018. “So, the stage fright is what puts the edge, I think, on a performance.”

Scroll down to see some of the more memorable SNL hosts over the years.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLawrence, Etienne combine for five touchdowns in No. 1 Clemson’s 42-17 rout vs. No. 7 Miami

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Shares She ‘Finally Giggled’ In 1st Social Media Post Since Heartbreaking Pregnancy Loss

0
Emily Selleck Chrissy Teigen has quietly returned to social media after revealing her devastating miscarriage. She commented on an Instagram post, telling fans she ‘giggled’...
Read more
Celebrity

Gino D'Acampo: Family Fortunes contestant snaps 'it's your accent' in awkward moment

0
A family member of the contest fired at Gino: “It is YOUR accent?” Gino looking stunned by the response, proceeded to ask the other family...
Read more
Celebrity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rave About Son Archie's First Steps During Chat with Malala Yousafzai

0
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Son Archie Takes His First Steps | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageMeghan Markle and Prince Harry...
Read more
Celebrity

Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shares 1st Baby Bump Pic, Says Baby Girl Is 'Energetic'

0
Mariah Cooper Bumping along! Bindi Irwin showed off her baby bump for the first time while giving an update on her pregnancy.The Bindi the Jungle...
Read more
Celebrity

Jennifer Aniston Adopts Adorable Puppy & Reveals He Fell Asleep With A Bone In His Mouth

0
Erin Silvia Jennifer Aniston shared the cutest new video of a sleeping puppy named Chesterfield that she recently adopted and expressed her gratitude for the...
Read more
Celebrity

Rebel Wilson Rocks Pink Swimsuit After 50 Pound Weight Loss & Posts Pic With Shirtless BF Jacob Busch

0
Emily Selleck Rebel Wilson has never looked happier! The blonde beauty has shared new snaps of herself wearing a hot pink one-piece, and posing with...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Most Memorable ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosts Over the Years

Celebrity 0
Us Weekly Staff Bring on the laughter! Saturday Night Live has had many stellar hosts over the years, but fans have witnessed some so-so performances...
Read more

Lawrence, Etienne combine for five touchdowns in No. 1 Clemson’s 42-17 rout vs. No. 7 Miami

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 10, 2020 at 11:35p ET | College Football | Duration: 2:00
Read more

Roger Federer sends classy Rafael Nadal message as French Open win ties Grand Slam record

Sports 0
Roger Federer paid tribute to long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard equalled his all-time record of 20 Grand Slam triumphs by beating Novak...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: