Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group President and CEO Sheila Thorne Set to Moderate Amgen's Seventh Annual Health Equity Summit

NEW YORK, NY, October 09, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — An international expert on Health Inequities and Cultural Competency, Sheila Thorne, President and CEO, Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG), will serve as moderator during Amgen’s 7th Annual Health Equity Summit. The theme for this year’s summit is “Addressing Health Equity in Times of Crisis” and will be held virtually on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Thorne is a former senior executive who has held rank in the top U.S. health marketing communications companies. Sheila brings to the role a depth of knowledge and experience in cultural competency that is unmatched and has spent more than two decades designing marketing, media, and health education programs for racially diverse populations and cross-cultural educational programs for healthcare professionals.

Thorne has represented the top 50 pharmaceutical companies across a broad range of therapeutic categories participating as a member of a team of agencies of record throughout the United States and Canada. Thorne worked on behalf of the healthcare industry on the ground in six countries in Western Europe and five Latin American countries.

In tandem with moderating the summit, The Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group, LLC, will launch a series of cultural competency programs, including the Pharmaceutical Cultural Competency Training Program dedicated to helping pharma in their efforts to train and recruit diverse teams and create sustainable diversity programs.

For more information on Amgen’s 7th Annual Health Equity Summit and preview podcast, please click here. For more information on Sheila Thorne, please click here.

ABOUT SHEILA THORNE

A native New Yorker, Sheila Thorne has been a marketing communications professional for more than two decades. A former senior executive in five of the nation’s preeminent marketing, advertising, and communications companies, has guided her team of seasoned marketing and media professionals of color in her own company, the Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group, since 2003. A former middle school and high school teacher of foreign languages, she has represented Fortune 500 companies throughout North America, Latin America, and Western Europe.

