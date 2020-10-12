Home Weird Mum convinced 'late nan's spirit' is with her after filming mysterious shape
A mum was convinced she saw her late nan’s spirit after catching a mysterious white shape floating in the air on camera.

Katie Lynch Rose, from Kings Heath, Birmingham, was trying to record her dog while she was getting her six-year-old son Jaiden ready for school earlier this week.

But the 31-year-old was shocked when she re-watched her video and saw a curved shape “flying” from one corner of the screen to another.

In the video, Katie’s dog is barking frantically at Jaiden when he is getting ready in the bedroom.

At the same time, a white-coloured shadow appears to have flown down from the ceiling towards the dog.

Katie re-watched the video to find a white shape moving around her bedroom when she was dressing her son

She believed the white shadow was the spirit of her grandmother, Florence Doherty, who sadly died in April this year following a six-month battle with cancer.

Katie told Birmingham Live : “I was getting ready with my son and my dog, and I was trying to take a video because my dog sings when you ask her to go for a walk.

“I put the phone on the side and left it on record, then when I looked back I could see a white shape, it shocked me a bit.”

After trimming down the footage, she posted it on some paranormal sites – and was told the shape could not be explained.

Others commented that the shape was likely an “orb”, she said.

She was convinced that the white shape was the spirit of her late grandmother who died of cancer in April
She was convinced that the white shape was the spirit of her late grandmother who died of cancer in April

Katie said: “They said it can’t be explained and it’s definitely not dust as no windows were open. And how the shape moves, it kind of goes to one side then stops and flies back down.

“A lot commented to say it’s an orb, which is like a spirit.

“It’s not just a bit of dust, you can really see it. I did a little experiment after, I put some dust and hair and it’s just totally different, it just goes in different directions, it goes slow then fast.”

Either way, Katie said she felt reassured and comforted by the idea the movement may have been her grandmother’s spirit – as they had a particularly close relationship.

Katie added: “I was very, very close to my nan, I’ve been having a lot of dreams of her and stuff like that, it was reassuring when I saw it, I wasn’t scared or anything. It was really comforting and nice.

“I’ve just got a feeling it is her. My dad is a bit of a sceptic but he said he’d love it to be [her].”

