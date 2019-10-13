Mysterious Huawei launch revealed and it could offer fans something the P30 Pro can’t

Huawei may have just revealed its new Mate 30 Pro to the world but there could be one final smartphone unveiled before the year is out.

Although not confirmed, it appears the Chinese firm is holding a major event later this week and, if the latest rumours are true, it could be the most radical of 2019.

The device has been outed in a tweet by analyst Jeb Su with what appears to be an official invite from Huawei.

The mysterious device that is pictured in the message seems to feature a fully edge-to-edge screen with no bezels or sign of a front-facing camera.

