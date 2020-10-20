Home Weird Mysterious laser beam sparks UFO conspiracy theories and has planes 'diverted'
Weird

Mysterious laser beam sparks UFO conspiracy theories and has planes 'diverted'

0

By

staronline@reachplc.com (Sofie Jackson, Elis Sandford)

A massive laser beam sparked intrigue and UFO conspiracy theories when it was fired into the air and saw planes “diverted” in Coventry over the weekend.

Footage of the laser beam shows a thick column of green and blue light towering over the surrounding city and disappearing into the clouds high above.

In the clip, recorded Saturday, October 17, it’s clear the beam is very powerful.

The laser was the talk of the city and many people commenting on social media wondered if it could be a sign of an alien invasion.

Writing on Twitter, one spectator said: “On a real though wtf is that green laser in the sky in Coventry hahaha how weird we must be getting invaded.”

The incredible laser beam fascinated many people in Coventry

A second wrote: “Big laser firing skyward in the streets of Coventry.

“Either that or the mothership is doing precision attacks.”

- Advertisement -

Posting alien emojis, another user tweeted: “#coventrylaser freaking everyone out.”

“It’s gotta be a laser me mum just rang to say aliens are landing in Coventry,” joked another viewer.

Fortunately, the laser was not an alien attack, reports Coventry Live.

Coventry laser
The laser beam could be seen for up to 20 miles away

Mat Lawrence, of Kvant Lasers, was testing to see how far the “world’s most powerful display laser” could be seen from.

He told the title: “We were testing out the world’s most powerful display laser and getting some photographs from around the city.

“We have been doing it in various cities, but I cannot help but think people would rather read we were talking to aliens or something!”

He said the laser could be seen for up to 20 miles in good weather conditions.

Given the height that the laser can reach, Mat had to give an advanced warning to those in the aviation world.

Coventry Airport was made aware of the display so it could make sure that any flights in the area were routed safely away, the title reports.

- Advertisement -

Mat added: “It requires a The Notice to Airmen from the Civil Aviation Authority for us to turn on a laser outside unterminated.

“This approval was in place prior to Saturday and informs aircraft of what we are doing.

“We also informed the police as we know from experience it can create interest from locals.”

The laser was fired from the courtyard of Bayley Lane Kitchen, in Coventry city centre.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHoliday breakthrough: Heathrow Airport launches one-hour rapid coronavirus testing
Next articleRobert Redford: Retired actor mourns the death of his son James aged 58

RELATED ARTICLES

Weird

Amateur metal detectorists stumble upon 1,400-year-old grave of Saxon warlord

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Lottie O'Neill) Metal detectorists who hunt for items underground as a hobby stumbled across the grave of an Anglo-Saxon warlord. They unearthed the rich burial...
Read more
Weird

Anime YouTube star killed his family after leaving a trail of eerie clues online

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Sophie Bateman) A YouTube star left a trail of cryptic notes online before murdering his family and attempting a school shooting. Trey Eric Sesler was...
Read more
Weird

Woman re-watches video to find 'burnt red-faced demon' in background

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Tiffany Lo) A woman was left terrified after re-watching her friend's video to find a mysterious "burnt-like figure" appearing from behind. Reddit user Princesslina87 said...
Read more
Weird

'Tic-tac UFO spotted in the skies near Area 51' sparking conspiracy meltdown

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Tiffany Lo) A bizarre video claiming to show a "tic tac-shaped UFO " moving slowly near the top-secret military base Area 51 has sent...
Read more
Weird

Man stumbles across creature's 'corpse' in the ground only to find it's alive

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Tiffany Lo) A man joked he had found a corpse in the ground after seeing a pair of tiny hands poking from the dirt. Laiaum...
Read more
Weird

Girl pretends she's possessed to get out of exam – has terrifying 'exorcism'

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Sofie Jackson) A woman has claimed she had a demonic exorcism at school after she pretended to be possessed in the hope she would...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Angelina Jolie Takes Son Pax, 16, Clothes Shopping In LA Amid Custody Battle With Brad Pitt — Pic

Celebrity 0
Bybshilliday Angelina Jolie is definitely a fan of brick and mortar shopping in this online age. She brought son Pax to an Urban Outfitter’s store...
Read more

Big change for anyone who tops up gas or electricity with a card or key

Tech 0
ByWith traditional prepayment 'pay-as-you-go' meters, you need to manually top up a card or key at PayPoints. If you're familiar with the routine, it means...
Read more

The Closest Black Hole to Earth May Not Actually Be a Black Hole After All

Science 0
ByMichelle Starr An object identified earlier this year as the closest black hole we've ever discovered may have just been demoted. After reanalysing the data,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: