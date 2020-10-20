Mysterious laser beam sparks UFO conspiracy theories and has planes 'diverted'

By

A massive laser beam sparked intrigue and UFO conspiracy theories when it was fired into the air and saw planes “diverted” in Coventry over the weekend.

Footage of the laser beam shows a thick column of green and blue light towering over the surrounding city and disappearing into the clouds high above.

In the clip, recorded Saturday, October 17, it’s clear the beam is very powerful.

The laser was the talk of the city and many people commenting on social media wondered if it could be a sign of an alien invasion.

Writing on Twitter, one spectator said: “On a real though wtf is that green laser in the sky in Coventry hahaha how weird we must be getting invaded.”

A second wrote: “Big laser firing skyward in the streets of Coventry.

“Either that or the mothership is doing precision attacks.”

Posting alien emojis, another user tweeted: “#coventrylaser freaking everyone out.”

“It’s gotta be a laser me mum just rang to say aliens are landing in Coventry,” joked another viewer.

Fortunately, the laser was not an alien attack, reports Coventry Live.

Mat Lawrence, of Kvant Lasers, was testing to see how far the “world’s most powerful display laser” could be seen from.

He told the title: “We were testing out the world’s most powerful display laser and getting some photographs from around the city.

“We have been doing it in various cities, but I cannot help but think people would rather read we were talking to aliens or something!”

He said the laser could be seen for up to 20 miles in good weather conditions.

Given the height that the laser can reach, Mat had to give an advanced warning to those in the aviation world.

Coventry Airport was made aware of the display so it could make sure that any flights in the area were routed safely away, the title reports.

Mat added: “It requires a The Notice to Airmen from the Civil Aviation Authority for us to turn on a laser outside unterminated.

“This approval was in place prior to Saturday and informs aircraft of what we are doing.

“We also informed the police as we know from experience it can create interest from locals.”

The laser was fired from the courtyard of Bayley Lane Kitchen, in Coventry city centre.

