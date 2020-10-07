Mystery 'high-speed' object seen tumbling past ISS as spacecraft disembarks

staronline@reachplc.com (Simon Green)

Strange footage claiming to capture a UFO hurtling past the International Space Station (ISS) at great speeds has sparked a conspiracy frenzy.

The baffling clip was shared to YouTube by conspiracy channel MrMBB333 on October 6 and has already been seen more than 22,000 times.

It shows a small white light speeding behind the station as a spacecraft starts to disembark.

“It looks like it’s white and, as we zoom in, appears to be tumbling,” the uploader says.

He then does zoom in, which then seems to show the object “wobbling” or “rotating”.

“What was that thing?” he asked. “In the past few months, we’ve been seeing a lot of things.

“You can see it tumbling or changing shape.”

MrMBB333 then alters the video into a negative format, which seems to show even clearer that the shape is rotating.

“That is moving at a very high rate of speed and quite far away from the International Space Station.

“I don’t know what that was. This makes about the third or fourth object that we’ve seen above planet Earth via the International Space Station.

“There are some incredible things going on above Earth which, at least the origins are as yet unknown.”

As with all videos of supposed UFOs, the sighting sparked a wave of comments with viewers offering suggestions of what the object could be.

“There are lots of aliens in the orbit around the Earth, they have been here for a long time,” one believer wrote.

Another said: “It’s something very small tumbling in front of the space station.”

“Wow, that was a dam good video of that UFO flying by the ISS,” a third added. “Just think the ISS travels about 27,000 mph and that object was faster.”

But the comments section was also filled with sceptics offering more plausible explanations, namely that the object in question was simply “space junk”.

And, as one user wrote, the apparent speed of the object may simply be because the ISS is travelling at great speed as it orbits the Earth.

