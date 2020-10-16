Home Celebrity Nadiya Hussain: Bake Off winner on being 'emotionally in the right place'...
Celebrity

Nadiya Hussain: Bake Off winner on being 'emotionally in the right place' to adopt a child

0

While her Bake Off days are in the past, the 35-year-old is currently hosting her very own show on BBC Two, Nadiya Bakes.

She began filming the cookery program during lockdown and had to create a social bubble with the crew, which included moving away from her family for two weeks.

“We basically live together as one big family,” she laughed.

“We still had to socially distance and wear masks, but we managed to film the whole thing in 18 or 19 days so it was surreal and bizarre and wonderful at the same time.

“It was an unusual situation to film a cookery show but I suppose in that moment during lockdown, the fact we were able to put together a show that gives lots of joy to people right now, was pretty special and definitely worth it.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleType 2 diabetes: This painful and unusual toilet habit could signal high blood sugars

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Kendall Jenner Has Heated Call With ‘Rude’ Corey Gamble About Kylie Fight

0
Dory Jackson Not over it? Kendall Jenner had an ugly confrontation with mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, over his role in her blowout fight with...
Read more
Celebrity

Savannah Guthrie: 5 Things To Know About ‘Today’ Co-Anchor Who Challenged Trump At His Town Hall

0
bshilliday ‘Today Show’ host Savannah Guthrie came to play when it came to confronting Donald Trump about his most controversial moments during a live town...
Read more
Celebrity

Timothée Chalamet admits being 'embarrassed' over steamy Lily Rose-Depp make out photos

0
Being a celebrity has its ups and downs— as Timothée Chalamet knows well. There has been interest in the 24-year-old Dune actor’s love life since 2013...
Read more
Celebrity

John Legend breaks his silence on grief in touching speech to wife Chrissy Teigen

0
"What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of...
Read more
Celebrity

5 Celebrity-Loved Gifts for Holidays, Birthdays and Beyond

0
Suzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shopping for gifts is hard. The concept...
Read more
Celebrity

Selena Gomez’s Boyfriends Through The Years: See Pics Of Her With Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, & More

0
Ryan Shea Amid the pandemic, Selena Gomez — who’s now living her best single life — joked that ‘every one’ of her exes think she’s...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Nadiya Hussain: Bake Off winner on being 'emotionally in the right place' to adopt a child

Celebrity 0
While her Bake Off days are in the past, the 35-year-old is currently hosting her very own show on BBC Two, Nadiya Bakes. She began...
Read more

Type 2 diabetes: This painful and unusual toilet habit could signal high blood sugars

Health 0
Another warning sign of type 2 diabetes causing unusual toilet habits includes gastroparesis. Gastroparesis, also known as delayed gastric emptying, is a disorder of the...
Read more

Waino nominated for community service-based Marvin Miller Award

Sports 0
Adam Wainwright, a five-time nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for his worldwide humanitarian efforts, has been nominated for another community-service based honor, the Marvin...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: