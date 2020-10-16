Nadiya Hussain: Bake Off winner on being 'emotionally in the right place' to adopt a child

While her Bake Off days are in the past, the 35-year-old is currently hosting her very own show on BBC Two, Nadiya Bakes.

She began filming the cookery program during lockdown and had to create a social bubble with the crew, which included moving away from her family for two weeks.

“We basically live together as one big family,” she laughed.

“We still had to socially distance and wear masks, but we managed to film the whole thing in 18 or 19 days so it was surreal and bizarre and wonderful at the same time.

“It was an unusual situation to film a cookery show but I suppose in that moment during lockdown, the fact we were able to put together a show that gives lots of joy to people right now, was pretty special and definitely worth it.”

Like this: Like Loading...