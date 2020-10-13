Naga Munchetty addresses BBC Breakfast return as fan questions 'Are you coming back?'

The 45-year-old was also missing from Friday’s edition of the morning programme and was replaced by Rachel Burden.

Dan and Louise present BBC Breakfast on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays.

Charlie and Naga then take over until Sunday, where a host of different BBC co-presenters will step in to front the show.

The TV broadcaster has since taken to Twitter to address a viewer’s query about her absence.

READ MORE: Paul McCartney questions ‘what would John Lennon say?’ amid rivalry