Naga Munchetty: BBC host teases 'highly privileged information' about co-star Charlie

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt have long impressed BBC Breakfast fans with their quirky and bold outfits, as they bring viewers the morning’s news every week at 6am on the dot. With their getups in high demand, Naga teased fans that the origins of Charlie’s infamously eye-catching socks and ties are on a “need to know basis” only.

It comes after a viewer questioned why Naga receives constant backlash from trolls over her appearance on the flagship BBC program.

They wrote on Twitter: “I genuinely don’t understand the constant criticism of @TVNaga01 on this platform.

“I don’t watch much in the way of morning/daytime TV but when I do I see an intelligent and interesting presenter who deserves her success.”

Someone else seconded the original user’s statement, saying: “Agreed.

“Perhaps he’s got leopard print pants on #BBCBreakfast,” teased another.

“This must be Naga’s doing, they look like two peas in a pod! Fashionistas,” a third laughed.

A fourth wasn’t so sure: “Charlie’s socks are a bit ‘out there’ for him.

“Big bold coloured spots. Were the lights off when he got dressed and went to the wrong drawer?”

