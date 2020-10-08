Naga Munchetty gets apology from Richard Osman over 'blatant falsehood' – 'Disappointed'

“It is by nature and construction a caramel and chocolate coated biscuit that was originally positioned as a chocolate bar to achieve maximum marketing impact. There. Sorted,” one follower stated.

Even the makers of the confectionery shared their thoughts on the matter.

The official Twix Twitter account replied: “Richard. This is an important issue. And important issues require a considered response. We will be conferring with our Head of Twix in the morning and will be making a statement in due course. Thank you for your patience.”

“Cool. You’ll find him in the Biscuit Wing,” the quick-witted star retorted.

“Ah that’s all well and good but what is a Jaffa cake? Cake or biscuit?” another follower added throwing a cat among the pigeons.

