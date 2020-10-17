Home Tv & Radio Naga Munchetty 'snubbed' by BBC Breakfast co-star after interrupting Charlie: 'I'll go'
Tv & Radio

Naga Munchetty 'snubbed' by BBC Breakfast co-star after interrupting Charlie: 'I'll go'

0

Naga, 45, was on hand to present the first-weekend instalment of BBC Breakfast alongside Charlie, 58, and the pair spoke about a number of headlines. One such topic of interest the former noticed in a newspaper was how astronauts were using teabags to stop a water leak in their space station whilst orbiting the Earth. However, she then asked BBC weather presenter Ben Rich how he was going to segway into the forecast following the discussion she had just had with her co-host, but she ended up interrupting Charlie in the process.

The moment came after Naga asked Charlie why he was so surprised astronauts had teabags in space to which she then admitted tea leaves would be a “real pain”.

Instead of teabags, her co-host surmised the cosmonauts would have had instant tea on hand before she offered her opinion on the latter option.

“It was horrible stuff,” the broadcaster declared before Charlie tried to hand over the reins to forecaster Ben.

“Lots of people would like to get outdoors and feel autumnal,” he said to his colleague on the screen, but Naga quickly interrupted.

“No, I was just going to say how are you going to segway from teabags in space to the weather. I thought you would appreciate that much more than Charlie’s intro.”

READ MORE: Charlie Stayt calls out Labour MP in heated Manchester lockdown debate

Ben then replied as he snubbed Naga’s suggestion: “I wasn’t even going to try but I’ll go with Charlie’s question if that’s alright.”

However, the interruption was accidental and the broadcaster has previously spoken out about her working relationship with Charlie.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this year, one viewer of the show believed there was tension between the pair, although they are known for often make jibes at one another.

Addressing the fan’s concern, Naga took to Twitter to clarify she and her co-host are only going around and there is no feud between them.

Over the course of the evening, Ben explained cloud will come in from the North, with localised showers likely.

The South, he said, would avoid any wet spells and as Sunday dawns, temperatures will be in single figures up and down the country.

As the weekend concludes, the weather presenter detailed how heavy cloud coverage will continue, bringing with it some patchy rain.

In terms of the strength of wind, the meteorologist explained they will be light in large parts of the UK, although very cold.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTheir Little One! Ant Anstead Tags Ex Christina in Video of Their Son
Next articlePS Plus November 2020: Exciting news for free PS4 games fans

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Gogglebox fans left terrified after show airs 'scary' scenes from Netflix horror

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Sophie Blackman) Gogglebox viewers were left terrified after tonight's episode aired scenes from Netflix's new horror, The Haunting of Bly Manor. The horror is the...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Can The Masked Singer Be Beat And More Questions After This Week's TV Ratings

0
As for the Thursday, October 15 game between the Braves and the Dodgers on Fox, TV Series Finale reports MLB scored an 0.7 rating...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Great British Bake Off's Dave becomes first-time dad while starring on show

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Sophie Blackman) The Great British Bake Off star Dave is truly living his best life right now as his girlfriend gave birth to their...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Strictly Come Dancing's Maisie Smith 'reveals' pro partner in cryptic snap before launch

0
And while she may not have given too much away as to who her partner is, the first glimpse was more than enough for...
Read more
Tv & Radio

EastEnders' Luisa Bradshaw-White quits soap as Tina Carter after seven years

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) EastEnders actress Luisa Bradshaw-White has revealed she is leaving the soap, seven years after she was first cast as Tina Carter. The 45-year-old...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Queen backlash: Carol McGiffin fiercely defends Monarch in face mask debate 'Just stop it'

0
“It’s not going against the rules if they were all tested,” Stacey added, before saying the Queen’s age should be in factor taken into...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Scott Disick Spotted Out With Gorgeous Mystery Blonde After Sofia Richie Split & Bella Banos Reunion

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Scott Disick is single and living his best life. The infamous playboy has been spotted with a mystery woman, just two weeks after...
Read more

Get an iPhone 12 half price plus all the best deals on Apple's new smartphones revealed

Tech 0
After months of waiting you can finally buy the new Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. These all-new devices are now available for...
Read more

Etching a Simple Pattern on Solar Panels Boosts Light Absorption by 125%, Study Shows

Science 0
Peter Dockrill Solar panels offer huge potential to move more people away from electricity generated from burning coal, and a new innovation devised by scientists...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: