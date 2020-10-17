Naga Munchetty 'snubbed' by BBC Breakfast co-star after interrupting Charlie: 'I'll go'

Naga, 45, was on hand to present the first-weekend instalment of BBC Breakfast alongside Charlie, 58, and the pair spoke about a number of headlines. One such topic of interest the former noticed in a newspaper was how astronauts were using teabags to stop a water leak in their space station whilst orbiting the Earth. However, she then asked BBC weather presenter Ben Rich how he was going to segway into the forecast following the discussion she had just had with her co-host, but she ended up interrupting Charlie in the process.

The moment came after Naga asked Charlie why he was so surprised astronauts had teabags in space to which she then admitted tea leaves would be a “real pain”.

Instead of teabags, her co-host surmised the cosmonauts would have had instant tea on hand before she offered her opinion on the latter option.

“It was horrible stuff,” the broadcaster declared before Charlie tried to hand over the reins to forecaster Ben.

“Lots of people would like to get outdoors and feel autumnal,” he said to his colleague on the screen, but Naga quickly interrupted.

“No, I was just going to say how are you going to segway from teabags in space to the weather. I thought you would appreciate that much more than Charlie’s intro.”

