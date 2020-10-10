Home Celebrity Naga Munchetty 'spurred on' by awkward Charlie Stayt BBC Breakfast moment 'Felt...
Naga Munchetty 'spurred on' by awkward Charlie Stayt BBC Breakfast moment 'Felt strong'

Mr Motivator appeared on BBC Breakfast today after receiving an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

The fitness instructor, 67, whose real name is Derrick Evans, has been awarded the honour for services to health and fitness, after creating online home exercises during the lockdown.

He also hosted a week-long workout with actress Linda Lusardi to raise money for Age UK’s Emergency Coronavirus Appeal.

Naga is herself a keen golfer and often spends time practising the sport, but it appears she is stepping up her exercise by incorporating daily running into her routine.

