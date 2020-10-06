Home Celebrity Nail the Oversized Trend With This Affordable Flowy Blouse
Boho-chic style is all about finding garments that are easy, unfussy and functional. While it’s an aesthetic that usually gives Us summertime vibes, you can rock it year round when you have the right clothing in your closet. Forget trendy pieces that are tight or restricting — you want to be draped in duds that make you feel free!

Of course, oversized shirts are a staple in any boho-approved wardrobe. This top from cordat is a dreamy example of what we’re looking for — it has a loose fit and is begging to be worn with your favorite leggings or jeans.

This top is made from a rayon and spandex blend that’s extremely stretchy and soft. The hem is long and the sleeves are completely unique — they flare out in the most gorgeous way that dangles nicely off the shoulders. It has a subtle V-neckline on the front that also dips down in the back as well. It’s a relatively conservative cut that still shows off a little skin, which is always an exciting option.

This top is currently available in a whopping 17 colors, so there’s a certainly a shade even the pickiest of shoppers will love! If you’re not one for a solid hue, there’s a camo print we’re seriously eyeing at the moment. You can wear this top all year long. It will be a solo smash in the spring and summer months, but can be layered under many forms of outerwear to perfectly suit the fall and winter too.

cordat Women’s Blouse Tops Loose V Neck 3/4 Bell Sleeve Shirt (Light Blue)

Thousands of shoppers have already picked up this top, and many are thrilled with the results. They note that if you want a looser fit in the mid-section, you may want to size up — as your usual order will leave you with a fitted silhouette. It’s flattering, comfortable and nails the boho aesthetic we’re always in the market for. Not only is it a hit with shoppers, it’s a hit with Us too. We’re already thinking about how to style it for an upcoming apple-picking trip!

