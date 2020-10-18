Home Lifestyle Narcissists Are Thriving In Our Culture. Don't Let Them Ruin Your Life!...
Narcissists Are Thriving In Our Culture. Don't Let Them Ruin Your Life! America's Favorite Magazine Offers Hope

    LOS ANGELES, CA, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Parade Magazine, known round the world for its heart warming stories, smart simple recipes, and chunks of juicy celebrity gossip, just surprised its readers with a potent piece on the destructive potential of Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD). It must be a sign of the times.

Drawing on the expertise of many well-known authors, including Eleanor Payson, Steven Carter, Julia Sokol, and Denna Babul, Parade did an unapologetic presentation of NPD, leaving little to the imagination. Both helpful and clear, the magazine gives a kind warning to those in the grips of a narcissistic seduction: Don’t expect miracles, don’t expect magic, don’t expect kindness, and don’t expect anything to change. You can read the full article here: https://parade.com/1085357/marynliles/how-to-deal-with-narcissist-in-relationships/

The piece from Parade cuts through the confusion, cuts through the psychobabble, and makes so much plain. It reveals the traits of a narcissist, the patterns of a narcissist, the emotional tools of a narcissist, and how to protect yourself from the overwhelming seduction and hurt. It also spells out something crucial: How to know when it’s time to walk away from a narcissistic partner for good. Wow. All of this insight from Parade Magazine? Right now they are sounding as profound and insightful as Psychology Today!

Do you think you’re involved with a narcissist? Your partner… your friend… your boss? If this piece from Parade Magazine has started your wheels spinning and ignited your desire for help, they recommend the following books to learn even more: Help! I’m in Love With a Narcissist (Carter/Sokol), Love Strong (Babul), and The Wizard of Oz and Other Narcissists (Payson). Talking to a skilled therapist would also be an excellent plan.

Needless to say, every difficult person is not a narcissist. And many bad relationships are driven by factors other than narcissism. Being informed and aware is crucial. But if you are suffering in a relationship right now, or you’re still trying to understand why a past love failed, the more you know about NPD the more empowered you will be.

