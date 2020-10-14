Home Science NASA and co finally discover how Pluto's mountains are snow-capped
Science

NASA and co finally discover how Pluto's mountains are snow-capped

0

In 2015, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft took an image of Pluto showing mountain tops which wouldn’t be amiss here on Earth. Images revealed the mountains were covered in snow – or so experts thought. But a landscape with ice-covered mountains had never been seen anywhere else in the solar system other than on Earth, leading to confusion.

On Earth, thanks to the atmosphere, the higher in altitude one goes, the colder it gets.

On Pluto, however, which has a very thin atmosphere, it actually gets slightly warmer the higher in altitude due to the Sun’s solar rays.

What is known about Pluto is that there is methane in the atmosphere, where temperatures plunge to about -226 to -240 degrees Celsius.

An international team of scientists have now run climate simulations of the dwarf planet, which is more than 39 times farther out from the Sun than Earth is, to discover how these snow-capped mountains form.

They found that Pluto is rich in gaseous methane at high altitudes.

The mountains scrape the top of the atmosphere, from which the methane clings to the top of the mountains, crystallising and freezing.

At lower altitudes, there is not enough methane for ice to form, according to the study published in the journal Nature Communications.

Tanguy Bertrand, a postdoctoral researcher at NASA’s Ames Research Center and lead author on the paper, said: “It is particularly remarkable to see that two very similar landscapes on Earth and Pluto can be created by two very dissimilar processes.

- Advertisement -

READ MORE: Alien news: Liquid ocean beneath Pluto’s icy exterior could home life

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCliff Richard 80: Star's early performances blasted as 'Crude and REVOLTING'
Next articleHow Apple Built 5G Into Its New iPhones

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

See Earth Transform Like You're a Time-Traveling Astronaut

0
Matt Simon Those lucky enough to have spent time aboard the International Space Station report a singular feeling while watching the Earth rush by below:...
Read more
Science

Wild Predators Are Relying More on Our Food—and Pets

0
Eric Niiler Some of North America’s big predators—wolves, mountain lions, bobcats, and the like— are now getting nearly half their food from people. It’s a...
Read more
Science

Dark matter mystery: Astronomers finally solve years long space conundrum

0
Despite not knowing what exactly dark matter is, experts do know that it is essential to the formation of galaxies. Dark matter cannot be...
Read more
Science

Astronomers Solve Mystery of a Galaxy Containing 99.99% Dark Matter

0
Michelle Starr The mystery of a galaxy that shouldn't have existed could now have a solution. Dragonfly 44, a faint galaxy that was found in...
Read more
Science

NASA news: Former chief says it's time to go NUCLEAR to get people off the planet

0
As a result, Mr Goldin said nuclear power is the way to go for future space travel and exploration efforts. He said: "We landed on...
Read more
Science

Earth's Space Debris Problem Is Getting Worse, And There's an Explosive Component

0
Michelle Starr Before humans first started sending objects into Earth orbit, the pocket of space around our planet was clear and clean. But the launch...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Normally Invisible, National Security Figures Assume Prominent Election Role

World 0
Greg MyreFBI Director Christopher Wray, testifies before the Senate's Homeland Security Committee on Sept. 24. Wray and other national security officials say they've taken...
Read more

What Happens to the Musicians When the Orchestra Music Stops?

Lifestyle 0
By Betsy Morris Close Betsy MorrisOct. 14, 2020 1:06 pm ETJulia McLean took decades of music lessons, spent thousands of hours practicing and coped with constant grueling...
Read more

Duke Nicholson: 5 Things About Jack Nicholson’s Grandson, 20, Reportedly Dating Bella Hadid, 24

Celebrity 0
Julia Teti Bella Hadid might have a new man in her life! The stunning model is reportedly dating Jack Nicholson’s grandson, Duke Nicholson. Learn five...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: