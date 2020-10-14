NASA and co finally discover how Pluto's mountains are snow-capped

In 2015, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft took an image of Pluto showing mountain tops which wouldn’t be amiss here on Earth. Images revealed the mountains were covered in snow – or so experts thought. But a landscape with ice-covered mountains had never been seen anywhere else in the solar system other than on Earth, leading to confusion.

On Earth, thanks to the atmosphere, the higher in altitude one goes, the colder it gets.

On Pluto, however, which has a very thin atmosphere, it actually gets slightly warmer the higher in altitude due to the Sun’s solar rays.

What is known about Pluto is that there is methane in the atmosphere, where temperatures plunge to about -226 to -240 degrees Celsius.

An international team of scientists have now run climate simulations of the dwarf planet, which is more than 39 times farther out from the Sun than Earth is, to discover how these snow-capped mountains form.