NASA asteroid alert: A 22,400MPH space rock will narrowly miss Earth in just a few hours

Luckily, any asteroid or comet this big is too small to survive the fiery descent through Earth’s atmosphere should it strike the planet.

According to NASA, any asteroid smaller than 82ft (25m) in diameter will disintegrate before reaching the ground.

The space agency said: “If a rocky meteoroid larger than 25 meters but smaller than one kilometre – a little more than half-a-mile – were to hit Earth, it would likely cause local damage to the impact area.”

The asteroid is, however, expected to come incredibly close to our planet later today.

At its closest approach, NASA estimates the rock will miss Earth from a distance of about 0.00446 astronomical units.