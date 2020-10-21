Home Science NASA collects rare ‘treacherous’ asteroid sample – ‘Can’t believe we pulled this...
Science

NASA collects rare ‘treacherous’ asteroid sample – ‘Can’t believe we pulled this off!’

0

By

The space agency aims to bring the surface sample back home so it can be studied more closely. Scientists hope that by investigating the pristine asteroid sample, they will gain insight into the early solar system from billions of years ago.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

According to NASA, such insight could even give researchers a clue as to what ingredients may have helped life emerge on Earth.

It is the first time NASA has ever sent a probe to touch an asteroid, collect a sample, and return it to Earth.

The European Space Agency (ESA) did land a probe on a comet in 2014 in what was described as a historic first – though the mission was never intended to come back to Earth.

- Advertisement -

An artists impression of the spacecraft touching down onto the asteroid (Image: NASA / Goddard / University of Arizona)

Of the most recent landing, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said: “This amazing first for NASA demonstrates how an incredible team from across the country came together and persevered through incredible challenges to expand the boundaries of knowledge.

“Our industry, academic, and international partners have made it possible to hold a piece of the most ancient solar system in our hands.”

NASA’s landing was carried out by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which used a robotic arm to collect a surface sample from an ancient asteroid known as Bennu which is currently over 200 million miles away – around twice the distance from the Earth to the Sun.

READ: British team to put woman on Moon and open lunar base by 2024 says Andrew Stanniland

A scientist explaining how OSIRIS-REx will work back in 2016 (Image: John Leyba / The Denver Post / Getty)

According to a NASA press release, scientists had carefully mapped the surface of the asteroid and planned out the painstaking manoeuvres ahead of time.

- Advertisement -

OSIRIS-REx had to carefully approach Bennu using a series of small, controlled burns from its thrusters.

It took hours for the spacecraft to descend hundreds of metres before more precisely navigating to the site where the desired sample was to be collected – chosen because of its lack of debris.

DON’T MISS:
Asteroid could ‘buzz cut’ Earth at 25,000 MPH before US election, Neil DeGrasse Tyson warns [INSIGHT]
Asteroid news: Astronomer snaps space rock on ‘extremely close but safe’ approach to Earth [ANALYSIS]
NASA and co finally discover how Pluto’s mountains are snow-capped [INFO]

An engineer working on the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft (Image: Bruce Weaver / AFP / Getty)

At one point, the probe had to avoid colliding with a boulder the size of a two-story building, in what NASA called a “treacherous” moment.

Eventually, the spacecraft managed to collect a surface sample with a robotic arm using what is called a ‘Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism’, or TAGSAM, which reportedly lasted just seconds.

- Advertisement -

Dante Lauretta, lead scientist behind the mission from the University of Arizona, said: “I can’t believe we actually pulled this off,” according to AP news agency.

Asteroid Bennu (not pictured) is strewn with boulders (Image: dzika_mrowka / Getty)

The expert added: “After over a decade of planning, the team is overjoyed at the success of today’s sampling attempt.

“Even though we have some work ahead of us to determine the outcome of the event – the successful contact, the TAGSAM gas firing, and back-away from Bennu are major accomplishments for the team.”

Indeed, current data available from the spacecraft indicates the sample collection was carried out as planned.

The mission is a first for NASA (Image: Mark Wilson / Getty)

Related articles

However, it will take around a week’s time for the team to find out just how much surface dust has been collected from the asteroid.

If the amount is deemed insufficient, OSIRIS-REx will attempt to try again at a different part of the asteroid in January 2021.

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for Nasa’s Science Mission Directorate at its Washington HQ, called the mission “an incredible feat”.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAsia’s biggest film fest a shadow of its usual self
Next articleGoogle confirms huge design overhaul for Google Home that could leave Alexa users jealous

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Mouthwash May Help to Neutralise Coronavirus, Experiment With Human Cells Suggests

0
ByPeter Dockrill A range of common household items – including mouthwash, nasal rinses, and even diluted baby shampoo – have been found to inactivate a...
Read more
Science

It’s Time to Talk About Covid-19 and Surfaces Again

0
ByGregory Barber “In my opinion, the chance of transmission through inanimate surfaces is very small, and only in instances where an infected person coughs or...
Read more
Science

Can Placebos Work—Even When Patients Know They’re Fake?

0
ByClaudia Lopez Lloreda Other scientists who study placebos called the study fascinating and said they are hopeful that it will stimulate further research, but cautioned...
Read more
Science

‘No one’s taking it seriously!’ First signs of Yellowstone ‘titanic eruption’ identified

0
ByThe caldera inside Yellowstone National Park has the potential to cause untold devastation in the event of a supereruption – something that has not happened...
Read more
Science

Scientists Uncover Gorgeous 2,000-Year-Old Etching of a Giant Cat in Nazca Desert

0
ByJacinta Bowler A cat lies in the Sun in Peru, its ears up and alert, its belly exposed, and tail stretched out. The cat is 37...
Read more
Science

Scientists Just Discovered a Mysterious Organ Lurking in The Centre of The Human Head

0
ByPeter Dockrill Medical researchers have made a surprise anatomical discovery, finding what looks to be a mysterious set of salivary glands hidden inside the human...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Man Utd star David De Gea names ‘big game player’ after PSG Champions League win

Sports 0
ByManchester United star David De Gea believes Axel Tuanzebe has shown he can start in the big games after shining in Tuesday night’s Champions...
Read more

MAGA world, GOP unite on social-media bias after Hunter Biden story

US 0
ByTina Nguyen The flurry of activity caps a summer of anti-Big Tech maneuvering among conservatives, from anger over Twitter’s decision to post disclaimers on President...
Read more

Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back After Tory Lanez Denies Shooting Her: He’s ‘Crazy’

Celebrity 0
ByJade Boren Tory Lanez slammed the information surrounding Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting case as ‘false,’ yet still claimed she was his ‘friend.’ Megan had something...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress