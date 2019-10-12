NASA issues plea of action on asteroid threat that could take Earth ‘entirely by surprise’

NASA recently unveiled plans to team up with the University of Central Florida (UCF) in order to find killer asteroids. The initiative was discussed on the latest episode of NASA’s ‘On a Mission’ podcast by host Leslie Mullen and Professor Greg Leonard, a senior researcher at the NASA financed Catalina Sky Survey. Professor Leonard claimed NASA need “more hands on deck”, despite advancements in technology and an increase in discovery rates of asteroids.

The scientist said: "This is just a recent development because of the great new software and new detection algorithms, sensors that we have. We really improved our ability to discover these things. "The era of really high-speed computers, great CCD's, these electro-optical sensors, we're really just starting to hit our stride I think with technology. "We're constantly improving the systems, so that's the reason for an increase in discovery rates. But we really need to do a lot more, we need more hands on deck I think. "We really need a number of efforts across the planet."

The podcast host explained: “Part of Greg’s urgency comes from a congressional mandate directing NASA to find most of the asteroids that are 140m in size or greater by the year 2020. “Observers helping NASA work towards that goal take note of everything they can find. But as Richard said earlier, the smaller asteroids can only be seen when they get close to Earth. “And the really small ones can take us entirely by surprise, like the one that exploded over Chelyabinsk.” The asteroids being targeted by NASA are ones large enough to wipe out tens of millions of people on earth.