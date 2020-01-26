Home Science NASA loses control of £2bn Curiosity Rover on Mars in moment of...
Science

NASA loses control of £2bn Curiosity Rover on Mars in moment of panic

0
NASA loses control of £2bn Curiosity Rover on Mars in moment of panic 1

The Curiosity Rover has been on the Red Planet for more than seven years now, but it recently gave NASA a scare when the car-sized machine glitched and froze on Mars. NASA said the temporary freeze, with the rover now back up and running, was due to Curiosity losing its bearings.

As a result, the machine shut itself down as it deemed it unsafe to move without its proper coordination.

Dawn Sumner, a planetary geologist at the University of California and member of the Curiosity team, wrote in a blog post for NASA: “Knowing where our bodies are helps us move through the world.

“We know if we are standing or sitting, if our arms are out or by our sides (or for some people, not there at all). This body awareness is essential for staying safe. Rovers also need to know where their bodies are relative to their surroundings.

“Curiosity stores its body attitude in memory, things like the orientation of each joint. It also stores its knowledge of the environment, things like how steep the slope is, where the big rocks are, and where the bedrock sticks out in a dangerous way.

“Curiosity evaluates this information before any motor is activated to make sure the movement can be executed safely.

“When the answer is no – or even maybe not – Curiosity stops without turning the motor.

“This conservative approach helps keep Curiosity from hitting its arm on rocks, driving over something dangerous, or pointing an unprotected camera at the sun.”

However, the machine stayed in constant contact with NASA, and the space agency was able to recalibrate the rover’s bearings, and get it back up and running.

- Advertisement -

READ MORE: Asteroid warning: NASA tracks a 64,700MPH rock on Earth ‘approach’

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJames Martin weight loss: TV chef used this trick to shed a whopping six stone
Next articleFacebook DOWN: MAJOR outage leaves users unable to see News Feed and Notifications

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Britain can 'step over' Tesla in tech race as Musk’s Battery Day FLOPS with investors

Newslanes - 0
Earlier on this week, Mr Musk – the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of electric vehicle giant Tesla – took to the stage to make...
Read more
Science

We Finally Know How Much Radiation There Is on The Moon, And It's Not Great News

Newslanes - 0
AFP As the US prepares to return humans to the Moon this decade, one of the biggest dangers future astronauts will face is space radiation...
Read more
Science

SARS-CoV-2 Seems to Block Some Pain Signals. Here's Why This Is Important

Newslanes - 0
Rajesh Khanna, The Conversation Imagine being infected with a deadly virus that makes you impervious to pain. By the time you realize you are infected,...
Read more
Science

Here's How You Can 'See' Molecules—on a Whole 'Nother Planet

Newslanes - 0
Rhett Allain So maybe you heard this thing about possible signs of life on Venus. Yes, it's Venus this time and not Mars. Scientists have...
Read more
Science

A Physicist Has Come Up With Math That Makes 'Paradox-Free' Time Travel Plausible

Newslanes - 0
David Nield No one has yet managed to travel through time – at least to our knowledge – but the question of whether or not...
Read more
Science

How to see the Aurora Borealis: Can you see the Northern Lights tonight from YOUR home?

Newslanes - 0
Writing in a NASA article, Northern Lights chaser Chris Ratzlaff, said: "Mid-latitude aurora photographers are intimately familiar with the solar cycle. “For us, the solar...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Fantasy Injury Updates: Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, Jack Doyle affect Week 3 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Sports Newslanes - 0
Matt Lutovsky Several key RBs and TEs won't be suiting up in Week 3, and the only bit of good news about that for fantasy...
Read more

How Amy Coney Barrett might rule

US Newslanes - 0
Josh Gerstein Here’s POLITICO’s look at Barrett’s views on a series of contentious legal issues the court is expected to confront, starting within days after...
Read more

Nicole Richie Hilariously Scares Friend Adele In Epic Throwback Video — Watch

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Cassie Gill Adele posted a touching tribute to her ‘angel girl’ Nicole Richie for her 39th birthday, including several throwback moments of the pair!Adele, 32,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: