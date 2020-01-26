NASA loses control of £2bn Curiosity Rover on Mars in moment of panic

The Curiosity Rover has been on the Red Planet for more than seven years now, but it recently gave NASA a scare when the car-sized machine glitched and froze on Mars. NASA said the temporary freeze, with the rover now back up and running, was due to Curiosity losing its bearings.

As a result, the machine shut itself down as it deemed it unsafe to move without its proper coordination.

Dawn Sumner, a planetary geologist at the University of California and member of the Curiosity team, wrote in a blog post for NASA: “Knowing where our bodies are helps us move through the world.

“We know if we are standing or sitting, if our arms are out or by our sides (or for some people, not there at all). This body awareness is essential for staying safe. Rovers also need to know where their bodies are relative to their surroundings.

“Curiosity stores its body attitude in memory, things like the orientation of each joint. It also stores its knowledge of the environment, things like how steep the slope is, where the big rocks are, and where the bedrock sticks out in a dangerous way.