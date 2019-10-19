NASA news: Hubble snaps a dying star just 1,400 light-years from Earth – ‘Psychedelic art’

At about 1,400 light-years or 8,230,075,500,000,000 miles from Earth, the Saturn Nebula is a bright green-yellowish blob.

NASA said: “Using Hubble’s observations, scientists have characterised the nebula’s composition, structure, temperature and the way it interacts with surrounding material.

“Studying planetary nebulas is particularly interesting since our Sun will experience a similar fate around five billion years down the road.”

Astronomers believe the gas ejected out by the dying star could one day be recycled to fuel the formation of new stars.

