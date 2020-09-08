Newslanes community

NASA news: Supernovas and nebulas shine through in a breathtaking array of X-ray images

NASA news: Supernovas and nebulas shine through in a breathtaking array of X-ray images

The photos detail a wide variety of features found in space.

These range from galaxies and supernova remnants to stars and planetary nebulas.

NASA said: “Humanity has ‘eyes’ that can detect all different types of light through telescopes around the globe and a fleet of observatories in space.

“From radio waves to gamma rays, this ‘multi-wavelength’ approach to astronomy is crucial to getting a complete understanding of objects in space.”

And together, NASA said the images highlight the possibilities when data from across the electromagnetic spectrum is combined.

Among the highlights of the six images in the complication, is that of Messier 82 (M82).

This is a galaxy oriented edge-on to Earth, providing astronomers with a fascinating opportunity to see this distant galaxy undergoing bursts of star formation.

X-rays from Chandra, appearing as blue and pink are 20,000 light-year gas outflows super-heated to temperatures topping ten million degrees Celsius.

What is NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory?

Launched by the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1999, the Chandra X-ray Observatory is the most powerful X-ray telescope ever built.

Chandra boasts eight-times greater resolution and can detect sources more than 20-times fainter than any of its predecessors.

X-rays are created when matter is heated to millions of degrees.

This is relevant as such sweltering temperatures occur where high magnetic fields, or extreme gravity, or explosive forces, are in play.

According to NASA, the space telescope can help better define the hot and turbulent regions of space.

NASA said: “This increased clarity can help scientists answer fundamental questions about the origin, evolution, and destiny of the Universe.”

Source:Daily Express :: Science Feed

1 comment

One Comment

  1. Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Spending some time and actual effort to make a top
    notch article… but what can I say… I procrastinate
    a lot and don’t seem to get nearly anything done.

    Reply

