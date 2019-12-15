NASA proved wrong? Astronomers challenge NASA on the weight of the Milky Way galaxy

The Milky Way is home to at least 200 billion stars, although some astronomers speculate the figure could be anywhere as high as 400 billion. In March this year, a NASA study using the Hubble Space Telescope proposed an estimated weight of the Milky Way.

The NASA study, which involved the European Space Agency, found the Milky Way weighs a mind-boggling 1.5 trillion solar masses.

But a recently penned paper pre-published on the server arXiv on December 9 has proposed a much slimmer profile for the Milky Way.

The paper, titled A robust estimate of the Milky Way mass from rotation curve data, claims the Milky Way weighs around 890 billion solar masses or 890 billion times more than the Sun.

The paper has also calculated the width of the Milky Way, claiming it is about 250,000 light-years across.

In more Earthly terms, the Milky Way is about 1,469,656,300,000,000,000 miles wide.

