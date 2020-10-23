NASA satellite images reveal 'scars' left by California wildfires

By

Throughout August and September, millions of acres across California were ablaze following an “unprecedented outburst of dry lightning in August 2020”. Exceptionally hot heatwaves across the Golden State exacerbated the situation, and as the wildfires begin to simmer down, NASA has begun assessing the damage. Satellite images from the space agency show large swathes of California with no vegetation left following the fires.

NASA used data from the Landsat 8 satellite to create a map which shows the extent of the damage.

Tan and brown areas reveal burnt areas, while the darkest of shades show the scars left by the fires.

NASA had to wait until September 26 to get a clear image of the landscape as too much smoke occupied the skies.

However, the images can now help land and forest managers create a suitable recovery plan.