NASA spacewalk: Watch the historic moment astronauts leave ISS on all-female spacewalk

The NASA “astrosisters” were congratulated on the historic achievement by fellow astronaut Andrew Morgan. Astronauts on the ISS have to date completed a total of 220 service missions in the vacuum of space. Today’s spacewalk, however, marks the first all-woman crew to work on the space station.

Mr Morgan, who joined NASA’s astronaut class of 2013 alongside Mrs Koch and Ms Meir, congratulated his colleagues online.

The astronaut tweeted from space: “So proud of my astrosisters @Astro_Christina and @Astro_Jessica!

“We’ve been training together since our selection in 2013, and now they’re out on a history-making spacewalk! #AllWomanSpacewalk”

Watch the incredible moment both astronauts leave the ISS in the video above.

READ MORE: NASA’s best pictures of Earth from the International Space Station