Home Science NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Is About to Touch an Asteroid
Science

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Is About to Touch an Asteroid

0

By

Daniel Oberhaus

Once Bennu has its sample, it will return to an orbit around the asteroid so it can tag along while the rock makes its annual journey around the sun. Bennu is the smallest object ever orbited by a spacecraft, and keeping a stable orbit around something so small comes with all sorts of challenges that aren’t involved in orbiting a planet. It only takes a tiny amount of energy to achieve escape velocity—a human standing on the surface of Bennu could jump off of it— which means that OSIRIS-REx has to do everything extremely slowly if it doesn’t want to fly off into space.

“The gravitational acceleration of Bennu is very small,” says Kenny Getzandanner, the OSIRIS-REx flight dynamics manager. “During the descent, we’ll come down at around 10 centimeters per second, which is about the level Bennu was tugging on us to begin with. Getting down slowly gives us plenty of time to do navigation updates, but that’s also just naturally the dynamics of the situation.”

Next March, Bennu will make its closest pass to Earth for the next six years, and OSIRIS-REx will use this window to decouple from the asteroid and start its journey back home. The spacecraft will be booking it at around 100,000 miles per hour, but even at that speed it will take about a year and a half for it to catch up with Earth.

OSIRIS-REx will orient itself on an impact trajectory with Earth. But a few hours before it would enter the atmosphere, in September 2023, it will jettison the sample return capsule and perform a deflection maneuver that will rescue the spacecraft, putting it in orbit around the sun. Meanwhile, the capsule will slam into the atmosphere at 27,000 miles per hour. Fisher says the 2-foot-wide capsule is protected with the same sort of heat shield that safely returned samples from NASA’s Stardust mission through the tail of a comet. The OSIRIS-REx team expects it to land under parachute on the Utah Test and Training Range, a military ordnance facility just outside of Salt Lake, where it can be tracked during its descent.

“We’re coming in rougher and faster than astronauts coming back from the International Space Station,” says Lauretta. “So the samples will get shaken, and the one thing I do worry about is there might be some fragmentation of the material during reentry. But there’s really no way to protect it from that.”

If there’s enough propellant left, OSIRIS-REx might be able to extend its mission and do more science, otherwise it will be left to die in solar orbit. Getzandanner says the team is focused on the main mission now, but he doesn’t rule out the possibility of a mission extension. “Once OSIRIS-REx jettisons the capsule, we’ll have a pretty capable spacecraft that would certainly be capable of performing another mission,” says Getzandanner. “Once we get through touch-and-go, we can start thinking about extended missions and doing some more work on that.”

Once the asteroid samples are returned, scientists at NASA’s Johnson Space Center will catalog them and keep the bulk of the material, studying some of it immediately and reserving a portion that will be sent to an undisclosed secure location in New Mexico for safekeeping. They’ll divide the rest of it up among research groups around the world, including partners at the Japanese and Canadian space agencies, both of which contributed to the mission. Japan, which has successfully launched two asteroid sample-return missions, shared data and techniques that helped shape the OSIRIS-REx mission. Researchers in Canada contributed a laser altimeter that has been used to precisely measure how high the spacecraft is orbiting the asteroid and map its surface in detail.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe model life
Next articleScott Disick Playfully Mocks Kourtney Kardashian As Sofia Richie Rebounds With New Romance

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

There Are Snowcapped Mountains on Pluto, And We May Finally Know Why

0
ByEvan Gough, Universe Today We can thank NASA's New Horizons spacecraft for opening our eyes up to Pluto's complexity. On 14 July 2015, the spacecraft...
Read more
Science

How Much Do Our Genes Really Influence Our Free Will?

0
ByHannah Critchlow, The Conversation Many of us believe we are masters of own destiny, but new research is revealing the extent to which our behaviour...
Read more
Science

Babies May Be Drinking Millions of Microplastic Particles a Day

0
ByMatt Simon The team also found that the higher the temperature in their preparations, the more particles were released. Water heated to 25 degrees C—that...
Read more
Science

Ice Melt in Alaska Threatens to Unleash Unprecedented 'Mega-Tsunami', Scientists Warn

0
ByPeter Dockrill A giant, catastrophic tsunami in Alaska triggered by a landslide of rock left unstable after glacier melting is likely to occur in the...
Read more
Science

Voyager Spacecraft Detect an Increase in The Density of Space Outside The Solar System

0
ByMichelle Starr In November 2018, after an epic, 41-year voyage, Voyager 2 finally crossed the boundary that marked the limit of the Sun's influence and...
Read more
Science

Study Says an Adorable Species May Be Doing Okay in Climate Change – The American Pika!

0
ByJacinta Bowler The American pika (Ochotona princeps) is traditionally thought of as a canary in the coal mine when it comes to America's rising temperatures. Making...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

US Companies Altering, Canceling Performance Reviews In Response To Pandemic

Business 0
ByPalash GhoshKEY POINTS It’s unclear when formal job performance reviews will come back for many companies, if ever In the first half of the year, Facebook...
Read more

’Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Comes Out As Bisexual & Wonders If She Was Born As The Wrong Gender

Celebrity 0
Bybshilliday Carole Baskin is down with having both men and women as partners. The ‘Tiger King’ star just revealed that she considers herself bisexual, and...
Read more

The healthy food swap that can help prevent the accumulation of visceral fat

Health 0
ByThe increase in body fat and the distribution of fat in the body was measured using a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI scans) before and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: