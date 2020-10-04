Home Celebrity Natalia Bryant Glows On Vacation With Mom Vanessa, Ciara & Lala Anthony...
Celebrity

Natalia Bryant Glows On Vacation With Mom Vanessa, Ciara & Lala Anthony In Blue Swimsuit — See Pic

0

Emily Selleck

The late Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunned in a new Instagram snap, while spending some quality time with her mom and pals Ciara and Lala Anthony.

Summer may be over, but 17-year-old Natalia Bryant is still glowing! The daughter of NBA champ Kobe Bryant was all smiles when she took to Instagram on October 3 to share a new vacation pic. She has been spending some quality time with her mom Vanessa Bryant, singer Ciara and La La Anthony, and gave fans a glimpse into her end of summer getaway. In the pic, Natalia wore a blue swimsuit which featured a one-shoulder design, and a cut-out around her waist.

The pretty swimwear was adorned with white polka dots, and Natalia appeared to be laughing while the photo was snapped. She pulled her brunette tresses back into a high ponytail and accessorized with a delicate heart necklace and a light pink scrunchie in her hair. “GORGEOUS INSIDE AND OUT ALWAYS,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “I am sure Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant are looking down on you. Its happy to see you smile after all the tragedy you went through.”

The teenager tragically lost her father Kobe Bryant and younger sis Gianna earlier this year in a helicopter crash. She paid tribute to her father in a heartrending Instagram post on August 23: what would have been his 42nd birthday, writing “Happy Birthday Dad I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs. Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for. I will always remember our late night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always. Always, Slim.”

natalia
Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunned in a new Instagram pic. Image: AP

Despite the tragic events she has endured at such a young age, fans couldn’t be happier to see Natalia smiling again, and spending quality time with her loved ones. In a video posted by Ciara to her Instagram account on October 1, the singer was joined by La La and Natalia, for a game of football in one of her sprawling backyards! Natalia was positively beaming as she joined La La and Ciara for their huddle. Someone’s ready for the NFL draft!

Source:Celebrity News

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDo your eyelids look like this? It could signal Parkinson’s disease – what to look for
Next articleCovid: Undetected breast cancer warning for thousands of women

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Rebel Wilson's Boyfriend Jacob Busch Calls Her 'Beautiful' Amid Weight Loss

Newslanes - 0
Kathy Campbell Rebel Wilson‘s boyfriend, Jacob Busch, posted a loving comment on a photo of the Pitch Perfect actress on Friday, October 2.Wilson, 40, shared...
Read more
Celebrity

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 28-year marriage with urge to vote: 'That’s an anniversary message of the best kind'

Newslanes - 0
Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images) MoreBarack and Michelle Obama don’t want...
Read more
Celebrity

LeBron James Pays Tribute To Late Kobe Bryant & His Family With Black Mamba Lakers Jersey

Newslanes - 0
Erin Silvia LeBron James admitted to hoping to make the late Kobe Bryant’s family ‘proud’ by wearing Black Mamba L.A. Lakers jerseys during the team’s...
Read more
Celebrity

Pat Sharp’s Favourite Photo

Newslanes - 0
“This is the first promo photo for ITV’s Fun House, which ran from 1989 until 1999, and was probably one of the most successful...
Read more
Celebrity

The 'Mean Girls' Cast Reunites Over Video Amid COVID-19

Newslanes - 0
Dory Jackson Putting their free time to good use! While waiting out the coronavirus quarantine period, many stars have occupied themselves by hopping on a...
Read more
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Teases The ‘Bottom’ Of Her Face In Hilarious Musical Sketch On ‘SNL’ — Watch

Newslanes - 0
Cassie Gill Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson & Chris Redd also lent verses to this ‘SNL’ -approved hiphop tune, hilariously addressing pandemic dating woes.Megan...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Final Fantasy 16 looks like it will drop one long standing Square Enix feature

Gaming Newslanes - 0
Final Fantasy 16 looks like it will make one huge change to Square Enix's iconic series (Image: SQUARE ENIX)Final Fantasy 16 was the surprise...
Read more

Trump says he is doing well, but next couple of days the 'real test'

US Newslanes - 0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionPresident Donald Trump: "We'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days"US President Donald Trump...
Read more

Covid: Undetected breast cancer warning for thousands of women

U.K. Newslanes - 0
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tenovus Cancer Care estimates 30,000 people missed out on mammograms between March and JulyAbout 3,000 women in Wales have...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: