Natalie Cassidy inundated with support after daughter, 4, undergoes operation for injury

The mother-of-two shared a picture of herself wearing a mask as she cuddled up to her brave daughter, who was smiling for the camera.

She captioned the post: “I just wanted to thank all the staff at Princess Alexandra Hospital for looking after my little girl these last two days.

“She’s broken her arm and had to have a little operation to fix it.

“Every member of staff were absolutely incredible and looked after Joanie and me in every way possible.”

READ MORE: Dan Walker admits BBC co-host Louise Minchin is ‘mentally scarred’