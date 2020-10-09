Natalie Cassidy inundated with support after daughter, 4, undergoes operation for injury

The mother-of-two shared a picture of herself wearing a mask as she cuddled up to her brave daughter, who was smiling for the camera.
She captioned the post: “I just wanted to thank all the staff at Princess Alexandra Hospital for looking after my little girl these last two days.
“She’s broken her arm and had to have a little operation to fix it.
“Every member of staff were absolutely incredible and looked after Joanie and me in every way possible.”
READ MORE: Dan Walker admits BBC co-host Louise Minchin is ‘mentally scarred’
Natalie shares her youngest daughter with her fiancé, Marc Humphreys.
She also has, Eliza, 10, with her ex-partner Adam Cottrell.
Earlier this week, the EastEnders star posted a rare loved-up picture of herself and Marc on her Instagram page.
The pair could be seen laughing as they gazed into each other’s eyes while sat on a sofa.