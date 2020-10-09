Home Celebrity Natalie Cassidy inundated with support after daughter, 4, undergoes operation for injury
Celebrity

Natalie Cassidy inundated with support after daughter, 4, undergoes operation for injury

0

The mother-of-two shared a picture of herself wearing a mask as she cuddled up to her brave daughter, who was smiling for the camera.

She captioned the post: “I just wanted to thank all the staff at Princess Alexandra Hospital for looking after my little girl these last two days.

“She’s broken her arm and had to have a little operation to fix it.

“Every member of staff were absolutely incredible and looked after Joanie and me in every way possible.”

READ MORE: Dan Walker admits BBC co-host Louise Minchin is ‘mentally scarred’

Natalie shares her youngest daughter with her fiancé, Marc Humphreys.

She also has, Eliza, 10, with her ex-partner Adam Cottrell.

Earlier this week, the EastEnders star posted a rare loved-up picture of herself and Marc on her Instagram page.

The pair could be seen laughing as they gazed into each other’s eyes while sat on a sofa.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRobots Are Stringing Together These Adidas Running Shoes
Next articleWhat CEOs Say About Employee Burnout and Work-Life Balance

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Meghan McCain calls motherhood 'euphoria' in heartfelt post: 'I only wish I had done this sooner'

0
Meghan McCain is enjoying the “euphoria” of motherhood. In an emotional post on Instagram, The View co-host explained how her newborn daughter has changed...
Read more
Celebrity

Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Romance Timeline: From ‘Crazy in Love’, Marriage & Kids, Cheating & More

0
Samantha Wilson Take a walk down memory lane with a timeline of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s iconic romance, from their first meeting, to marriage, kids —...
Read more
Celebrity

Mariah Carey Says Son Moroccan, 9, Was Bullied by 'White Supremacist'

0
Riley Cardoza Sharing his story. Mariah Carey opened up to Andy Cohen about her 9-year-old son Moroccan’s recent experience with bullying.“Rocky just got bullied the...
Read more
Celebrity

Nicole Poturalski Claps Back At Haters On Her Social Media Amidst Brad Pitt Romance Rumors

0
Julia Teti Nicole Poturalski responded to online trolls who were leaving ‘hateful comments’ on her social media feed. The stunning model addressed her Instagram followers...
Read more
Celebrity

Alicia Keys says 'it was definitely scary' writing her new autobiography

0
Alicia Keys has some important advice for everyone, famous or not: “I would actually encourage everyone to write their own story down,” Keys tells...
Read more
Celebrity

Bella Hadid Hugs Gigi’s Baby Bump In Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pic

0
Emily Selleck Gigi Hadid posted a heartfelt tribute to her sister Bella on her 24th birthday, and shared a gorgeous pic of her little sis...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Meghan McCain calls motherhood 'euphoria' in heartfelt post: 'I only wish I had done this sooner'

Celebrity 0
Meghan McCain is enjoying the “euphoria” of motherhood. In an emotional post on Instagram, The View co-host explained how her newborn daughter has changed...
Read more

Dubois vs Joyce will not be on PPV – because British boxing fans deserve it

Sports 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Frank Warren) When Liam Williams takes to the ring tomorrow on BT Sport it’ll represent the culmination of over six months of hard work...
Read more

The sex scandal that could keep the Senate in McConnell’s hands

US 0
Burgess Everett, James Arkin and Marianne LeVine Democrats can win the majority without North Carolina, but the path is more complicated. And Democrats insist Tillis...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: