Natalie J Robb health: Emmerdale actress on what 'scared' her as she reveals health change

Natalie J Robb, 45, knew early on she wanted to be an actress. As a young girl growing up in Glasgow, she attended weekend drama groups where she was discovered by a director. She made her screen debut at the tender age of nine and by the time she was 13, she had won her first award for the BBC Young Entertainer of the Year on the children’s TV show, Going Live!. Natalie later appeared on shows such as Take the High Road, Dream Team, Doctors and The Bill before landing a coveted role on Emmerdale.

Speaking to the Sunday Post, she said: “I challenged myself to Dry January last year as a health kick and it felt so good I just kept going with it.

“The first few months were the hardest, socially, but after that, I was surprised by how easy it was.

“There’s a pressure in society to drink. I’m not saying that I won’t ever have a drink again but I won’t have the same relationship with it.

“I used to drink every weekend but when you think about how long it takes your liver and kidneys to process alcohol, all you’re doing is topping up. That scared me.”

DON’T MISS