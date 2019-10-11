Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter finally reunited with father in tear-jerking moment

Gabriella Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrived back in the UK last night after having spent three and a half years livng with her grandparents in Iran. For the majority of her life, the five-year-old has had no contact with her father, Richard, and has only able to see her mother in sparing visits in jail.

In images which will melt hearts, little Gabriella gave her father a huge hug after landing in London, beaming with a huge smile as the pair were finally reunited. It is thought she can start primary school in the UK and spend Christmas here with her dad. Richard Ratcliffe said: “Gabriella came back to us late at night, a bit uncertain seeing those she only remembered from the phone. “Now she is peacefully sleeping next to me. And I am just watching.