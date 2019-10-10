NBA 2K20 update 1.06: Patch notes news latest for PS4 and Xbox One today

UPDATE ONE: Fans are still waiting to find out what has changed with today’s NBA 2K20 1.06 update.

A moderator from the official NBA 2K Reddit page suggests that today’s patch is focused on removing bugs and fixing the ongoing teammate joining issues, including loading into the wrong build and crashing while on the phone.

However, until 2K share official NBA 2K20 patch notes, we won’t be able to confirm these changes. If and when they are released, they will be listed at the bottom of this article.

ORIGINAL: NBA 2K20 update 1.06 is now rolling out on PS4 and Xbox One without patch notes. Fans flagged the new release on social media and confirmed it had another hefty download size.

According to fans, today’s NBA 2K20 update is over 20GB to download but won’t actually add that amount to the overall size of the game. And like with past updates, we don’t know what is included in this version.