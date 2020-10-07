NBA 2K21 looks stunning running on PlayStation 5

I’ve got a confession to make: I’m no basketball fan, but even I can appreciate how good NBA 2K21 looks running on PlayStation 5.

2K released the game’s first next-gen gameplay today, and it’s a real stunner. The player faces are incredibly realistic, the animations smooth, and the court packed with detail. Even the crowd – that bane of sports games – looks the part.

2K said this video offers the first true look at what gamers can expect on next-gen consoles this November, and I believe it. The image below, taken from the video’s first slow motion shot, is why we know it’s legit.

The footage makes me wonder what FIFA 21 may look like on next-gen consoles. Over to you, EA.

NBA 2K21 comes out 10th November on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S globally, 12th November for PS5 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and 19th November everywhere else (that includes the UK).

