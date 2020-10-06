NBA 2K21 PlayStation 5 gameplay: The moment PS5 fans have been waiting for is HERE

2K Sports has finally revealed some actual NBA 2K21 next-gen gameplay footage.

As you can see from the brand new NBA 2K21 trailer below, the stunning work-in-progress build has been captured on a PlayStation 5 console.

The trailer begins by giving fans an up-close look at the new and improved character models, including Portland’s star point guard Damian Lillard.

We then get a look at the match day presentation, including the crowds and pre-match warm-ups.

Right then the trailer cuts to the good stuff, as actual gameplay footage is shown on the court itself.

There’s even a demonstration of the next-gen lighting techniques, as the court is shown from above.

The trailer ends with a dramatic moment that could be taken from a real-life NBA game.

“Captured on PlayStation 5, NBA 2K21 is built from the ground up to reach new heights in graphical presentation and take full advantage of next-gen power, speed and technology,” reads the official description.

You can see the action for yourself by watching the NBA 2K21 PS5 gameplay trailer below…