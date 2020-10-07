Home Entertainment NBA 2K21 update 1.04: Patch notes REVEALED for PS4 and Xbox One...
NBA 2K21 update 1.04: Patch notes REVEALED for PS4 and Xbox One today

Things are getting spooky this week for gamers on PS4 and Xbox One, with plenty being planned for the month of October. And the good news is that fans have been told exactly what has changed with today’s NBA 2K21 1.04 update, and it makes for a great start. Last year’s NBA 2K20 title received a lot of patches but many never came with detailed patch notes.

This year, everything is different, with the 2K community team sharing plenty of news regarding the game across all platforms.

This includes exciting details about the next-gen version and how it will be different to the current PS4 and Xbox One game.

Today’s courtside report confirms that Halloween is coming to the 2K Neighbourhood, and it isn’t just cosmetic stuff.

2K are also prepping for the second season of MyTEAM, including the first $ 250K MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament GameDay.

The first of these events is taking place on October 10 on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, with the top four competitors with the highest score on each console family (PlayStation and Xbox) being selected for the final MyTeam Tournament on February 20, 2021.

This will be when 32 players will play head-to-head elimination matches until the winners from each console are determined. The two best console players will then compete in the final Championship on March 6, 2021 for their share of the $ 250,000 USD prize purse, where the winner will receive $ 200,000 USD and the runner-up will receive $ 50,000 USD.

According to today’s NBA 2K patch notes, the only platform that will not be getting update 1.04 today is the Nintendo Switch.

The message adds: “Spooky season has descended to 2K Beach and a new update is now available for NBA 2K21*! In the third update, Visual Concepts has made a series of improvements and fixes across the game, including new Halloween-themed decorations in the Neighborhood and preparations for the upcoming second Season of MyTEAM.”

For a detailed run-down of everything included, you can find the full NBA 2K21 patch notes listed below:

NBA 2K21 PATCH NOTES

General

  • Halloween has come to 2K Beach! Beachgoers will now find Halloween themed decorations throughout the Neighborhood.
  • Player likenesses have been improved for more than 60 NBA and WNBA players.
  • Welcome to the NBA Finals! Heat vs. Lakers is now the default Quick Play matchup.
  • Preparations for new 2K Beach Events coming later in October and November. Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks!

Gameplay

  • Adjustments to make set screen movement more realistic.
  • Fixed content holes that led to inconsistent side step pull-up jump shots.
  • Changes to Shot Aiming system to prevent modded controller abuse.
  • Park dribble moves (still performed with L3) now require Hall of Fame Tight Handles badge to use. Also disabled park dribble moves when calling for screens to prevent conflict with switch screen side function.
