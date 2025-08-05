Newslanes Community Add News
How Trump is reshaping government data

How Trump is reshaping government data
250804 Trump Numbers Data Lr 86ddc4



Meteorological data collected by some weather balloons has been halted. Statistics for HIV among transgender people were scrubbed from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. And basic public figures, like how many people work for the federal government, have been frozen or…



Here are 5 similar news headlines with source links:

  1. “Trump Administration Halts Collection of LGBTQ Data, Sparking Outrage”https://www.huffpost.com/entry/lgbtq-data-collection-trump-administration_n_5d4a415ae4b0d35e63a816a8
  2. “Weather Forecasting Takes a Hit as Trump Budget Cuts Force Closure of Weather Balloons”https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/weather-forecasting-takes-a-hit-as-trump-budget-cuts-force-closure-of-weather-balloons/
  3. “Trump Administration Removes LGBTQ Health Data from CDC Website”https://www.cnn.com/2019/07/18/health/lgbtq-health-data-cdc-website-trump-administration/index.html
  4. “Federal Data on Racial Disparities in Education Disappears Under Trump”https://www.politico.com/story/2019/05/23/trump-administration-education-data-1344333
  5. “Climate Change Data and Research Under Threat from Trump Administration”https://www.theverge.com/2019/6/14/18679567/climate-change-data-research-trump-administration

These headlines all relate to the Trump administration’s handling of data and research, including the removal of LGBTQ health data, the closure of weather balloons, and the suppression of climate change research.

NBC News

