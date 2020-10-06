Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch next month

It’s been an open secret for a while, but we finally have confirmation that Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is indeed coming out this year, with Xbox One, PC and PS4 versions coming on November 6th while a Nintendo Switch version follows shortly after on November 13th.

As with Burnout Paradise Remastered, it’s a collaboration between Stellar Entertainment and original developer Criterion – the studio that’s now back in charge of the Need for Speed series after its tenure at Ghost Games.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is shooting for 60fps on PC, PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, with the Switch version targeting 30fps, while all the DLC Hot Pursuit enjoyed is being woven into the main campaign. There are other slight tweaks here and there, while multiplayer – including the at-the-time groundbreaking Autolog – will be cross-platform (it’s worth noting that your old times won’t be ported across).

Perhaps most importantly, though, the driving experience that made Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit one of my all-time favourites is intact and as entertaining as ever before. You can read a bit more about it all in our recent interview with Criterion’s VP Matt Webster and Chris Roberts, one of the original team on Hot Pursuit who’s now working on its remaster at Stellar Entertainment.