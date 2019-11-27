Neil erupts as Corbyn ignores him SIX instances over antisemitism apology – ‘One more time!’

Jeremy Corbyn didn’t apologise to the British Jewish group throughout an interview with BBC’s Andrew Neil forward of the December 12 basic election. The subject was introduced up because the Chief Rabbi warned individuals in opposition to voting for the Labour Party and stated that “the overwhelming majority of British Jews are gripped by anxiety”. Host Mr Neil stated: “Wouldn’t you like to take this opportunity tonight to apologise to the British Jewish community for what’s happened?”

Associated articles

Talking to BBC host Andrew Neil on BBC One, Mr Corbyn stated: “What I’ll say is that this: I’m decided that our society shall be protected for individuals of all faiths. “I don’t want anyone to be feeling insecure in our society and our government will protect every community.” Mr Neil interjected: “So no apology?” As Mr Corbyn continued his remark, Mr Neil stated once more: “So no apology for how you’ve handled this?” READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn’s son profits from £150-a-night Airbnb flat

Jeremy Corbyn didn’t apologise to the Jewish group

Mr Corbyn added he needs to remove racism

“I’ll try one more time.” Mr Corbyn stated: “No hang on a minute, Andrew. Can I explain what we’re trying to do?” The host stated: “You’ve and also you’ve been given loads of time to do it. “I asked you if you wanted to apologise and you haven’t.”

Mr Neil added: “I requested you in the event you needed to apologise and also you haven’t”

The Labour chief continued: “Andrew, I don’t want anyone to go through what anyone else has gone through.” Mr Neil stated: “And you’ve said that several times, I understand that Mr Corbyn. I was asking you about an apology.” Because the host tried to maneuver on, Mr Corbyn had one closing factor so as to add. He stated: “Well hang on, can I just make it clear racism in our society is a total poison.” DON’T MISS Corbyn to shower Diane Abbott and Fergie with Wcash under Waspi plan [INSIGHT]

Owen Jones suffers brutal grilling on BBC Politics Live [VIDEO]

Young Tory insists 16-year-olds shouldn’t get the vote [VIDEO]

Associated articles