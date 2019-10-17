Never get hacked again, thanks to this USB gadget for Windows 10, MacBook, and Android

Google has unveiled a new version of its Titan security key. This one uses USB-C to connect to your device and keep everything locked down. That means you’ll be able to use it on the latest slew of Apple MacBooks, Microsoft Surface and other Windows 10 hardware, as well as every Android-powered smartphone that has launched within the last few years. Until now, those with USB-C devices would have to use a dongle to use a Titan with their hardware. So, this latest refresh should provide a much more elegant solution. The only issue is that Google is only selling the USB-C Titan security key in the United States for now. The rest of the range is available in a number of other markets, including the UK, so it’s likely we’ll see the new model make its way across the pond soon.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Titan Security range, this small USB dongle acts as a more secure form of two-factor authentication. The idea behind two-factor authentication is to add an extra step that could trip-up anyone who was trying to access your account. For example, if you’ve clicked on a dodgy link in a scam email and handed over your account email and password to hackers by entering the details into a spoof Gmail login screen – the cybercrooks still won’t be able to gain entry to your account without the code sent to your phone number. But instead of getting a text message with a one-time security code sent to your smartphone to login, you only need to plug-in the Titan Security dongle and tap the built-in button to prove it’s really you trying to access the account. Keeping the USB-C on a key ring means it never leaves your side – making it extremely difficult for hackers to attack remotely. It also means that someone who steals your smartphone doesn’t get access to every secure account in your life, which is a nifty bonus.

In fact, since Google made 85,000 of its employees carry physical security keys back in 2017, it claims that none of its workers have been hacked. That’s a pretty impressive track record. “We have had no reported or confirmed account takeovers since implementing security keys at Google,” a spokesperson said at the time. “Users might be asked to authenticate using their security key for many different apps/reasons. It all depends on the sensitivity of the app and the risk of the user at that point in time.” A number of hugely-popular services all support the pocketable Titan keys, including the likes of Dropbox, Facebook, Google and Github. Password managers – which create lengthy, secure passwords that blend symbols, numbers and a random jumble of letters for each individual login so that no one password-email combination is the same – also support Google Titan, making the master password to unlock these repositories harder to crack. Chrome, Firefox, and Opera web browsers also support the technology. More services are being updated all the time to bring support for the system. Google charges £50 for its Titan Security Keys. If you purchase the device from its online store, you’ll get free delivery too.

Daily Express :: Tech Feed