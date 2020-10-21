Home Tech New Amazon Echo released tomorrow but all UK users can improve their...
Tech

New Amazon Echo released tomorrow but all UK users can improve their speakers today

0

By

Amazon’s all-new and totally redesigned Echo smart speaker finally goes on sale tomorrow with this device getting a ball-shaped look and much-improved sound. The new 2020 Echo now gets a 3.0-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing which Amazon says brings stereo sound with clear highs, dynamic-mids, and deep bass to your home.

Related articles

As with the premium Echo Studio, the new Echo also automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes audio playback to match the room you place it in.

Another thing you may have noticed is that the famous glowing blue ring, which glows when you summon Alexa, is now on the base of the device. Amazon says this has been done to improve the visibility of the bright LED light as it will now reflect off of surfaces.

This 2020 smart speaker will be available to buy from tomorrow, October 22, but if you don’t want to splash out on a new intelligent music maker then there is a way to make your current Echo better.

Amazon has just announced the UK launch of its Alexa Answers service which gives customers the chance to improve how good Alexa is at responding to questions.

READ MORE: Your Amazon Echo is getting a free upgrade that WILL save you money

- Advertisement -

New Amazon Echo released tomorrow but you can improve your speaker today (Image: AMAZON)

The feature – which was first launched in the US – enables Amazon UK customers the opportunity to share their knowledge of topics they’re passionate about with the Alexa community by responding to questions Alexa doesn’t know the answer to yet.

It’s a bit like a pub quiz in the comfort of your own home.

Amazon says that, since launching in 2018, hundreds of thousands of answers from the Alexa Answers community have been shared with Alexa customers millions of times.

If you fancy giving it a go then all you need to do is head to the Alexa Answers website.

Then simply sign in with your Amazon account and check out a list of questions available to answer.

You can choose to filter the questions based on things like most frequently asked questions, newest questions or topic areas – from categories such as science, history, literature, music, and more.

Once you’ve submitted an answer, you’ll be able to earn points toward monthly and weekly leaderboards, and badges based on how many questions you’ve answered, how many times your answer has been shared with Alexa customers and more.

Here’s some examples of what you could be asked.

- Advertisement -

“Alexa, what’s the second UK number one single by the Spice Girls?”

“Say you’ll be there” was the second UK number one hit for the Spice Girls

“Alexa, how many counties are in Munster?”

“The Irish province of Munster has six counties: Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.”

“Alexa, what’s the UK equivalent of all-purpose flour?”

“The UK equivalent of all-purpose flour is plain flour”

“Alexa, what year was the two-pound coin introduced?”

“The first two-pound coins in general circulation were issued in 1998, but dated 1997. Commemorative two-pound coins, not for general circulation, were first issued in 1986.”

- Advertisement -
Previous article14-Year-Old From Texas Wins Top Science Prize For Coronavirus Molecule Discovery
Next articleVictoria Beckham's snap of David kissing daughter Harper on the lips divides opinion

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

iPad Air review: no competition, this is the best Apple iPad on-sale right now

0
ByApple iPad Air 2020 review (Image: APPLE)When the latest iPad Air was announced it looked like one of the most exciting upgrades in years....
Read more
Tech

360-Degree Video and Virtual Reality to Attract Future Investment in Duncan, Oklahoma

0
By    DUNCAN, OK, October 21, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- As communities continue to respond to the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on their local economy, Duncan,...
Read more
Tech

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo Review: An Audio Nerd's Dream

0
ByParker Hall You’ll want to check whether your amp has a phono preamp. That's what takes the signal from the turntable and makes it line...
Read more
Tech

Google confirms huge design overhaul for Google Home that could leave Alexa users jealous

0
ByGoogle has announced a new “visual experience” for Google Assistant-powered smart displays, like its Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. These smart home gadgets...
Read more
Tech

Chrome users must update their browser NOW and that's not Google's only worry

0
ByIf you use the hugely popular Chrome browser to surf the web and read your emails every day then it's worth checking that your...
Read more
Tech

3 Great Gaming Chairs for Any Budget (2020)

0
ByJulian Chokkattu A Basic Gaming ChairGaming chairs often mimic the contours you'd find in the seats of Formula 1 race cars, but with more ostentatious...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Inside Valerie Bertinelli’s Bond With Late Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen

Celebrity 0
ByNicholas Hautman A bond unlike any other. In the weeks since losing her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, to cancer, Valerie Bertinelli has been grieving deeply...
Read more

Roger Federer reveals which tournament he will play next on injury return

Sports 0
ByRoger Federer has revealed he is on course to return to action at the Australian Open in January as he continues to recover from...
Read more

Covid: UK on course for 'tens of thousands' more deaths

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress