New Beats Solo Pro headphones sound mightily impressive and get the AirPod’s best feature

Beats are back with some new headphones that sound pretty impressive. The newly-announced Solo Pro boast the fashionable design we’ve come to expect from the Apple-owned company, but now include noise-cancelling technology too. This is the first time Beats has included this feature on its on-ear cans and means listeners will be able to hear their tracks without being annoyed by background noise. That’s because Beats is using its Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling, which uses advanced algorithms to continuously monitor and adjust to your listening environment. And this sound-blocking isn’t the only sound upgrade in the new Solo Pro range, as Beats has also boosted audio quality with a refined driver. According to Beats, this update brings an exceptional frequency response with lower total harmonic distortion.

Another useful bonus of getting the new Solo Pro headphones is that it includes the same tech found in Apple’s AirPods and the Powerbeats Pro, which means iPhone owners won’t need to start digging around in settings menu to pair the Bluetooth headphones. Instead, a prompt will appear on-screen that lets you sync them to your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or any other iCloud-enabled devices you own, with a single tap. Not only that, but the Solo Pro series benefit from the new audio sharing feature introduced in iOS 13, so you and a Beats Solo Pro-wearing friend can both listen to the same track from the same iPhone. It’s like in movies when star-crossed lovers take an earbud each from the same pair of headphones to share a song – but this way is much more hygenic. With the Beats Solo Pro, you’ll also find simple controls on the right earcup which allow you to answer/end calls, play/pause music, skip songs, control volume and activate voice command without ever having to reach for their device. And Beats is making the power button a thing of the past! Instead, the Solo Pro power on when unfolded and then turn themselves off the minute they are tucked back inside your bag.

As well as automatically turning on and off, you’ll be able to keep your music playing for up to 40 hours and, with Fast Fuel, you’ll get up to 3 hours of full-featured playback with a 10-minute charge. “The Solo form factor is incredibly popular, with over 30 million sold to date,” said Luke Wood, president of Beats by Dre. “Beats created Solo Pro to bring much needed innovation to the on-ear headphone market. With phenomenal acoustics, multiple listening modes and a progressive design, Solo Pro joins recently launched Powerbeats Pro as part of the next generation of Beats products.” Availability in the UK for Solo Pro, priced £269.95, will begin on October 30 in Black, Ivory and Gray, with pre-orders available from today at Apple.com.

If you fancy something a little more colourful then music star Pharrell Williams has partnered with Beats to create the “More Matte” collection, which comprise of Dark Blue, Light Blue and Red. “I’ve been along for the ride since Beats started and have collaborated on several projects throughout the last ten years,” said Pharrell. “As a music producer and artist, I’m so thrilled to have contributed to the design and curated a dynamic range of colours for such an innovative and sound-focused headphone. I hope the audio experience inspires creativity and focus in you as it does for me, and I look forward to sharing our global campaign soon.”

