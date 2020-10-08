New Clean Air Zone to be launched across one UK city in just months in major plans

Instead, charges will be paid by fleet vehicles and any highly polluting vans and lorries which drive through the centre.

The new scheme will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year regardless of an event or occasion.

Council leader Dine Romero revealed the scheme was being put into place due to government direction.

She said: “In 2017 the government directed us to reduce levels of nitrogen dioxide in the city in the shortest possible time.

