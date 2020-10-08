Home Lifestyle New Clean Air Zone to be launched across one UK city in...
New Clean Air Zone to be launched across one UK city in just months in major plans

The new Clean Air Zone will be launched in Bath on Monday 15 March 2021 after the launch was delayed from its original November date. But in a major shock, Bath council has confirmed that private cars will not be charged under the new proposals.

Instead, charges will be paid by fleet vehicles and any highly polluting vans and lorries which drive through the centre.

The new scheme will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year regardless of an event or occasion.

Council leader Dine Romero revealed the scheme was being put into place due to government direction.

She said: “In 2017 the government directed us to reduce levels of nitrogen dioxide in the city in the shortest possible time.

“Technical work showed that a charging zone was the only measure that could achieve compliance in the time frame we were given.

“The council consulted widely on this and agreed to introduce a class C charging CAZ with traffic management at Queen Square, charging all higher emission vehicles, except private cars and motorcycles, to drive in Bath’s city centre.

“However, there is no getting away from the fact that Covid-19 has had a significant impact on many businesses and this will be an additional cost that they have to consider.

“We have worked hard to secure a considerable package of financial and other support to help business owners and I would urge them to get in touch, talk to us and find out how we can help.”

Higher emission taxis, private hire vehicles and vans will be charged £9 per day to use the roads under the new system.

Meanwhile, higher emission buses, coaches and heavy goods vehicles will be charged £100 a day.

To help manage the new scheme, Bath council have introduced a range of financial support schemes in the form of grants.

Road users who will regularly travel in the zone could receive up to £4,500 in grants and interest-free finance to upgrade to a compliant vehicle.

Exemptions will also be put into place for hard-to-replace vehicles and cars which support vital services in the city.

Discounts will also be available for higher emission motorhomes and private heavy goods vehicles.

Bath council is still urging residents and businesses to check whether their vehicle will be eligible for charges under the system.

Motorists can do this using the Government’s Clean Air Zone service by simply inputting their number plate details.

Bath will become the only city outside London to have an emissions zone (Image: Getty)

Sarah Warren, joint cabinet member for Climate Emergency says the council “mist address” pollution issues.

She said: “It is timely that we are able to make this announcement on Clean Air Day. Traffic and pollution levels reduced during lockdown, but they are rising again in the city centre.

“We must address this, and our deadline to improve air quality and reduce NO2 levels to within legal limits remains 2021.

“Tackling pollution is a priority for us if we’re to improve people’s lives and address the climate emergency.

“The CAZ will improve air quality, but we also need to tackle the other problems arising from traffic, and these will be tackled in our plans for Liveable Neighbourhoods.”

