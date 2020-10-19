Home Lifestyle New dangerous driving law proposals will send ‘strong message’ to motorists
Lifestyle

New dangerous driving law proposals will send ‘strong message’ to motorists

0

By

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said the proposed changes for tougher sentences would send a “strong message” to offenders.

He said: “While Britain might have some of the safest roads in Europe, it is a horrendous thought that each year more than 500 drivers in England and Wales are convicted of killing others as a result of their decision to drive dangerously.

Permitting courts to issue much tougher sentences will send a strong message to motorists and will go some way towards reassuring families of victims killed in collisions that the law is on their side.

“The Government announced its intention to introduce stronger sentences back in 2017, but sadly since then little progress has been made.

“That’s why this Bill is so important – we may still be some way off the Violet-Grace amendment being made.

“But many people up and down the country will be interested to see the progress that it makes in the hope that one day soon those convicted of these truly terrible crimes will have to spend much longer behind bars.”

The new driving proposals were backed by two-thirds of road users in a massive RAC survey.

The poll revealed that a quarter of road users believe maximum sentences should be increased from the current 14 year maximum.

- Advertisement -

A massive 40 percent revealed that courts should be able to hand out a life sentence if they believe this is appropriate.

Mr Williams said: “Drivers we surveyed are crystal clear in their belief that the current maximum sentence that courts can hand down for causing death by dangerous driving is insufficient and doesn’t reflect just how devastating these crimes are.”

The government revealed its initial 2017 consultation was met with an “overwhelming repose” backing the proposals.

- Advertisement -
Previous article90 Day Fiance's Ariela and Biniyam Introduce Son Aviel: See Pics
Next articleTracy Chapman heartbreak: Why did Fast Car singer Tracy Chapman give up singing?

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

B&M fans delighted over £6 homeware bargain identical to £40 M&S version

0
ByThe budget retailer shop will often attract a huge amount of attention from savvy shoppers with stunning homeware pieces at affordable prices.  Selling items like...
Read more
Lifestyle

Tips to Estate Planning During the COVID Pandemic

0
By"It's common for people to delay end-of-life planning, however, with the recent Corona virus outbreak, that has changed."    SEATTLE, WA, October 19, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ --...
Read more
Lifestyle

When your bleeding could be a sign of cervical cancer: How to know when you're at risk

0
ByOther cervical cancer symptoms may include a loss of appetite, severe pain in the back, constipation, finding blood in your urine, and even incontinence. There’s...
Read more
Lifestyle

Coronavirus latest: Light at end of the tunnel hope soaring for vaccine to defeat virus

0
ByProfessor Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer (Image: No 10/Getty)He told MPs: "We aren't light years away from it. It isn't a totally...
Read more
Lifestyle

The two early COVID symptoms that may be 'dark horses' – headache and fatigue warning

0
ByHeadaches and fatigue are both very common, and don't necessarily mean that you have coronavirus. Persistent tiredness could be caused by simply not getting enough...
Read more
Lifestyle

The Dream Is Real: You're Finally Home Alone Again

0
ByIllustration: fabio delvo'By Rachel Feintzeig Close Rachel FeintzeigOct. 18, 2020 8:00 pm ETOne morning in September, I crept down the stairs and was greeted with an unfamiliar...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Pound to euro exchange rate: Sterling 'vulnerable' amid 'bumpy ride' of Brexit uncertainty

Travel 0
By“Exchange rates are always changing… whether it’s the ongoing global Coronavirus crisis, the UK’s future outside Europe, or the upcoming US election, there is...
Read more

Covid lockdown: Wales poised for decision on circuit-breaker

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

What Melania Trump's Fashion Choices Say About Her Politics

Fashion 0
By“Vestis facit virum,” wrote Catholic priest and social critic Erasmus in Latin during the Middle Ages, arguing that “clothes make the man.” The adage...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: