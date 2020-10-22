New government Covid scheme to pay up to half of wages

Honestly, can barely believe what I’m reading here. 👇

Why on earth was this not put on the table on Tuesday to reach an agreement with us?

I said directly to the PM that a deal was there to be done if it took into account the effects on GM businesses of three months in Tier 2. https://t.co/w2AeeLitGP

— Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) October 22, 2020